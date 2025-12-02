Koreatown Man Charged with Throwing Two Molotov Cocktails Inside Federal Building in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – A Koreatown man was charged today with throwing Molotov cocktails at security officers inside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, an attack law enforcement believes was motivated by anti-immigration enforcement sentiment.

Jose Francisco Jovel, 54, was arrested Monday and is charged with attempted malicious damage of federal property.

Jovel is expected to make his initial appearance on Wednesday in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

“This case exemplifies how misleading and hateful rhetoric against federal law enforcement can and does result in violence,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Irresponsible rhetoric by politicians and activists have real-world consequences. It must stop.”

“There can be zero tolerance for any targeting of law enforcement officials – let alone violent acts – and we’re lucky that the devices allegedly thrown by the subject did not physically injure anyone,” said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is dedicated to investigating and holding accountable anyone who conducts targeted attacks against government employees.”

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, Jovel – who hours earlier had set his Koreatown apartment on fire after receiving an eviction notice – arrived Monday morning at the Federal Building, located in the Civic Center of downtown Los Angeles. Jovel arrived outside the building with multiple shopping bags. The Federal Building houses offices for several federal agencies, including United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While standing at the base of the stairs outside the building’s main entrance, Jovel reached into one of the bags on his bicycle’s handlebars and then threw a Molotov cocktail through the building’s sliding door, which was open at the time, and is marked as an employee entrance.

Jovel then threw another Molotov cocktail through the then-open door of the Federal Building’s public entrance, where a line of members of the public were waiting to go through security to enter the building.

Evidence collected from the scene, including surveillance video, indicates Jovel attempted to light at least one of the devices.

Federal officers immediately arrested Jovel then searched the bags he brought with him, which included a lighter and five additional Molotov cocktails. During his arrest, Jovel said he was motivated by his anger at the federal government of its immigration policies and actions.

Jovel described his actions as “a terrorist attack” and said to the officers, “you’re separating families” – a remark commonly made by opponents of current United States government immigration policies. He then yelled for people to “start shooting these,” referring to the officers.

A complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

If convicted, Jovel would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI is investigating this matter with assistance from the Federal Protective Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Jenna W. Long of the National Security Division is prosecuting this case.