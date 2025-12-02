Kotzebue man sentenced to 10 years for sexually exploiting a minor to possess child pornography

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Kotzebue man was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in prison and will serve an additional 25 years on court mandated supervision upon release for surreptitiously sexually exploiting a minor female known to him in Bethel. The 10-year sentence is the statutory maximum penalty for his crime.

According to court documents, on July 30, 2023, the mother of the minor victim contacted the local police department to report that Jesse Hadley, 33, sexually exploited the minor victim. The mother found a video on a family electronic device that showed Hadley’s face as he surreptitiously placed a camera in the bedroom of the minor victim.

Within minutes of Hadley installing the hidden camera, it recorded the minor victim enter the bedroom and captured the minor victim in a state of undress. Hadley later retrieved the hidden camera.

On June 17, 2025, Hadley pleaded guilty to one count of sexually exploiting a child to possess child pornography.

In handing down the sentence yesterday, the Court emphasized the abuse of trust Hadley exhibited in exploiting a child that he had access to, as well as his troubling history of violence against women and girls.

“Mr. Hadley, a man with a history of assault and domestic violence, continued his deplorable pattern of behavior by secretly filming and exploiting the minor victim. His actions resulted in the statutory maximum penalty for his offense,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “My office continues to prioritize protecting Alaska’s children, wherever they live. We will continue to work closely with all our law enforcement partners across the state to track down child predators and hold them accountable for their reprehensible actions.”

“Not only was Hadley’s behavior disturbing and predatory, but also an egregious abuse of trust,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Brandon Waddle of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Protecting children is one of our most critical responsibilities. The FBI will continue to identify and hold accountable those who exploit our most vulnerable.”

“The Bethel Police Department is committed in efforts to investigate and combat child exploitation online, particularly in rural areas like Bethel, Alaska, where the spread of internet-related offenses can be more challenging due to geographic isolation,” said Chief Jeffrey Kirkham of the Bethel Police Department. “Public cooperation and reporting reinforce the importance of cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies to address these crimes comprehensively, and obtain justice for the victims bringing those responsible accountable for their actions.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and the Bethel Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

UPDATE: This release has been updated to correct the defendant's city of residence.

