New Assistant United States Attorney Sworn in for the District of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Acting United States Attorney Sara Miron Bloom announces the appointment and swearing-in of Andrea Hyatt as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island.

Hyatt will serve in the Office’s Civil Division, where she will handle a broad range of matters essential to protecting the interests of the United States, including Federal Tort Claims Act litigation, employment discrimination, immigration cases, and matters arising under the Administrative Procedure Act and False Claims Act.

Hyatt joins the U.S. Attorney’s Office after more than 23 years of experience as a litigator in both the private and public sectors. Most recently, she served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Texas, where she represented the United States in civil actions in federal and state courts, securing early dismissals or summary judgements in fourteen defensive cases and recovering more than $1.5 million in a False Claims Act matter. During her tenure, she earned an “Outstanding” performance rating for 2024.

Prior to her work as a federal prosecutor, Hyatt held senior litigation roles at BNSF Railway Co. in Fort Worth, TX where she served in labor and employment law, corporate compliance, and internal investigations, leading teams and managing high-volume, nationwide dockets. She also practiced at Thomson & Knight LLP in Dallas and served as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Dallas.

A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, she was elected to the prestigious Order of the Coif and served as an Articles Editor of the Texas Law Review.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrea to the United States Attorneys Office,” stated Acting United States Attorney Sara Miron Bloom. “A seasoned and exceptionally skilled litigator, she brings with her decades of experience across federal practice, corporate compliance, and complex civil litigation. Her depth of knowledge, dedication to public service, and proven commitment to excellence will serve the people of Rhode Island extraordinarily well.”