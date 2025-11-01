MPD Provides Update on Disorderly Activity in Navy Yard

The Metropolitan Police Department is providing an update on the law enforcement response to a large group that engaged in disorderly activity in Navy Yard Friday night.

Beginning around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025, First District officers observed several groups of juveniles converge on the park area between First Street and New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, adjacent to an entrance to the Navy Yard Metro Station. Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the group increased in size to several hundred juveniles. Initially the group was peaceful and did not disrupt the area. As the evening progressed, many of the juveniles within the group began engaging in fights and disrupting the flow of traffic, repeatedly ignoring instructions to remain on sidewalks.

Additional MPD members, and our partners, including Metro Transit Police, United States Capitol Police, the National Guard, and members of the Federal Task Force, responded to the area, closing streets and engaging the group to restore order. MPD and our partners cleared the park area and directed many of the juveniles to the Navy Yard Metro Station.

The group was finally dispersed by approximately 11:00 p.m. MPD and our partners maintained a large presence through the overnight hours to ensure no further unlawful activity occurred.

First District officers made five arrests related to this activity, including:

18-year-old Kaeden Brown of Accokeek, Maryland, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (Knife) . (CCN: 25165946)

of Accokeek, Maryland, for . (CCN: 25165946) A 16-year-old juvenile male of Southwest, DC, for Public Consumption of Marijuana . (CCN: 25165925)

of Southwest, DC, for . (CCN: 25165925) A 15-year-old Juvenile male of Southeast, DC, for Affray . (CCN: 25165947)

of Southeast, DC, for . (CCN: 25165947) A 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, for Failure to Obey and Resisting Arrest . (CCN: 25165948)

of Southeast, DC, for and . (CCN: 25165948) A 14-year-old juvenile male of Southwest, DC, for Failure to Obey and Resisting Arrest (CCN: 25165918)

Additional arrests were made by Metro Transit Police. An MPD Sergeant suffered minor injuries after being knocked to the ground during the effort to restore order in the park and was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS.

During the time this activity occurred, MPD and our partner DC agencies hosted numerous successful Halloween events across DC. Outside of the area around the Navy Yard Metro Station, no other disorderly gatherings occurred elsewhere in DC, and no significant incidents occurred.

“The behavior displayed last night in Navy Yard is unacceptable, and MPD and our law enforcement partners will have an increased presence tonight to ensure this does not happen again,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “This group chose not to visit any of the events hosted by MPD or our DC agency partners and instead gathered in this manner. This evening, MPD will preemptively close several streets around the park area south of M Street, Southeast. The public can expect to see an increased deployment of MPD officers and partner agency members. I commend our officers and our partners for their professionalism during this incident.”

We encourage anyone with information on unlawful events that occurred last night in Navy Yard to call us at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

###