MPD Makes Arrest in Q Street Burglary I

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a burglary that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a suspect breached the door of an occupied home in the 2300 block of Q Street, Southeast. A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect, resulting in the victim discharging his registered shotgun. Sixth District officers responding to the scene were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. DC Fire and EMS transported the suspect to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

33-year-old Frederick Douglas Smith III of, Southeast D.C., was charged with Burglary I.

CCN: 26018424

