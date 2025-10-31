NEBRASKA, October 31 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Highlights Spending Cuts, Forecasting Board Update

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement at the conclusion of today’s Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board meeting, which reduced the revenue forecast by $120 million in FY 25-26 and $247 million in FY 26-27.

“Since day one, my administration has been focused on running government like a business and bringing fiscally conservative values to Nebraska state government. The forecasting board’s projections underpin the critical work of cutting government spending and identifying efficiencies while we improve services. Earlier this year, I announced our effort to deliver $500 million a year in cuts that will directly benefit hardworking Nebraskans. It’s a big number, but it's necessary as we work to fix the broken property tax system, end special interest carve outs and exemptions, and balance our budget.”

Governor Pillen’s full executive budget recommendation will be released mid-January along with his annual State of the State address.