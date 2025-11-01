25 Years of Women, Peace and Security: Advancing Women’s Inclusion and Equal Opportunities in North Macedonia

This year marks the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security - a landmark document recognizing women’s vital role in building peace, stability, and democracy.

For over two decades, the OSCE Mission to Skopje has worked to turn this commitment into action. Working with state institutions and civil society, the Mission has promoted women’s participation in decision-making, strengthened inclusive security, and advanced equal opportunities between women and men to create a solid foundation for lasting peace.

Strengthening Political Participation

Through long-term support to the Parliament, the Mission has helped make it a model of gender-sensitive governance. Consecutive Action Plans for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men, amendments to the Rules of Procedure and targeted training for Members of Parliament and staff have opened doors for more women leaders. Today, women hold 40 per cent of parliamentary seats - one of the highest rates in the region.

Promoting Women’s Leadership in the Security Sector

In partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Mission launched a Gender Mentoring Programme that has transformed leadership in the police. Since 2017, more than 150 officers - women and men - have participated in the programme while women’s representation in senior police positions has increased by 18 per cent. Similar initiatives are now being adopted in other public institutions, demonstrating that diversity and inclusion contribute to more professional, accountable, and people-centred public services.

Preventing Violence against Women and Girls

The Mission’s cross-dimensional approach strengthens institutional responses and accountability in preventing violence against women and girls. Efforts include training police cadets and officers in gender-sensitive interviewing techniques, improving interview room conditions to protect survivors’ dignity, and developing evidence-based tools for early prevention. In 2025, this work has culminated in the establishment of the Femicide Watch Platform – a collaborative initiative to improve data collection, inter-agency co-ordination and policy action in against femicide.

Bolstering Co-operation between Women and Human Rights Institutions

To help ensure that women’ voices are heard and their rights protected, the Mission has fostered collaboration between women human rights defenders, civil society organizations, and national human rights institutions - including the Ombudsperson Institution and the Commission for Prevention and Protection from Discrimination. This co-operation resulted in a Participatory Gender Audit and an Action Plan on Gender and Diversity Mainstreaming, ensuring that both institutions apply inclusive approaches in their work. Joint training and reporting initiatives have also improved the documentation and response to cases of discrimination and gender-based violence, creating more effective accountability and protection mechanisms.

Embedding Equality in Law and Policy

In co-operation with the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy and the Ministry of Information Society and Administration, in 2024 the Mission helped develop the Handbook on Gender Equality Regulatory Impact Assessment - now a mandatory tool required for reviewing all draft legislation. It ensures that draft legislation is assessed for its impact on women and men, reinforcing fair and inclusive policy-making processes and governance practices.

As the world marks 25 years of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, the OSCE Mission to Skopje reaffirms its commitment to empowering women and fostering equal opportunities as key to lasting peace and stability.

“Ensuring that women and men have equal opportunities to participate in decision-making is essential for peace and democratic security. Through strong partnerships and sustained commitment, North Macedonia continues to demonstrate that progress is possible when everyone has a voice and a role in shaping the future,” said Ambassador Kilian Wahl, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

