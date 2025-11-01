Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,601 in the last 365 days.

Meet Pam Bell, our 2025 Support of the Year Award Winner.

Pam was part of our 2025 London Marathon Team, and was recognised by our fundraising team for her incredibly positive and supportive attitude. Whether it was her early morning runs, brilliant fundraising ideas (including a golf day!) or just her general attitude, Pam was fundamental in bringing our team together. She encourgaed others to chat about how they were getting on, and helped to create a genuine community. She raised over £2000 for the charity.

Her fundraising efforts don't stop here! Pam has bravely agreed to run the 2026 London Marathon with us, being awarded this place due to her dedication and enthusiasm. Pam has already raised over £800, including hosting a medium/psychic night, and no doubt will continue with her incredible fundraising ahead of the big day 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meet Pam Bell, our 2025 Support of the Year Award Winner.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more