How to complain about your NHS care or treatment

You usually must complain within 1 year of you realising there is a problem. You should:

Use the words ‘formal complaint.’

Keep a written record of what happens at each step.

You can follow the steps below to try to resolve your issue. If at any point it is sorted out, stop at the step you are on:



You can read our more detailed guidance on our Complaining about the NHS or social services webpage.

How do I complain about professional misconduct?

Professional misconduct is when NHS staff behave unprofessionally or break rules or standards. For example, lying about something or being rude or aggressive.

There are different organisations you can complain to about professional misconduct:

Did this help?

We would love to know if this information helped you or if you found any issues with this page. You can email us at feedback@rethink.org

Have you used AI to create this content?

Some content on this page has been created or edited using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. All this content has been manually reviewed and edited by a trained member of our Advice and Information team. This is to ensure accuracy and compliance with our information procedures.

© Rethink Mental Illness 2025

Last updated November 2025

Next update November 2028, subject to any changes

Version number 1