How to complain about your NHS care or treatment
You usually must complain within 1 year of you realising there is a problem. You should:
- Use the words ‘formal complaint.’
- Keep a written record of what happens at each step.
You can follow the steps below to try to resolve your issue. If at any point it is sorted out, stop at the step you are on:
- Try to speak to someone at the NHS service first. You can try and sort the issue out without complaining. This is often the quickest and easiest way to sort things out.
- Get in touch with NHS Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS). They can sometimes sort issues for you quickly.
-
Get help, from a trusted person, if you need it, or:
a. an NHS complaints advocate, or an independent mental health advocate (IMHA), if you are detained under the Mental Health Act. For more information, see our Advocacy for mental health webpage,
b. Citizen’s Advice, or
c. The Patient’s Association.
- Write down what’s happened, why you are not happy, and what you want to happen.
- Complain by talking or writing to the NHS service, or your local integrated care board (ICB). If it’s about NHS staff behaving unprofessionally, see ‘How do I complain about professional misconduct?’ below.
- Keep a diary note in your phone, diary, or computer to see if the NHS have got back to you.
-
If you are not happy with the NHS response, you can contact:
a. Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), or
b. Care Quality Commission (CQC), if it is about the Mental Health Act.
- If you are still not happy, you can get legal advice or contact to your MP
You can read our more detailed guidance on our Complaining about the NHS or social services webpage.
How do I complain about professional misconduct?
Professional misconduct is when NHS staff behave unprofessionally or break rules or standards. For example, lying about something or being rude or aggressive.
There are different organisations you can complain to about professional misconduct:
© Rethink Mental Illness 2025
Last updated November 2025
Next update November 2028, subject to any changes
Version number 1
