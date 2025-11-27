“Recovery is a journey and not a sprint” – Ethan’s story

I was very impressed and my tears fell with joy. Over the next few days, I absorbed my new surroundings and then wrote to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) about my overwhelmingly positive experience. My rehabilitation and recovery programmes included group work - on psychosis awareness, anger management and substance misuse – mindfulness and working in the community. It also meant being involved in a research project with Rethink.

Recovery is a journey and not a sprint. My feelings now, after a decade of work, include hope for my future. I now have my family and friends back, as well as my independence.

My journey has not always been plain sailing, as I've faced many challenges with my rehabilitation and my peers. What I’ve learnt on the unit has allowed me to remain calm and focus on my rehabilitation; using relapse prevention skills, strategies and tactics to remain incident free. I strongly feel the senior management team, along with ward staff, have worked very hard to achieve a safe and friendly ward, despite previous problems.

I feel like I have now come to the end of this journey at the unit, but I feel excited about my whole new, positive journey ahead of me.

Ethan is an active member of the Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE) group. PPIE groups are a way of making sure that the views and experiences of patients, and the public, are reflected in research projects. Rethink co-ordinates some of these groups, such as this one, to ensure lived experience has influence in how research projects are run.

If you would like to get involved in future projects with the Lived Experience Insights team, please email recoveryandoutcomes@rethink.org and one of the team will get back to you.