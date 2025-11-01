Meet our 2025 Group of the Year Award Winners, Rethink Manchester Support Group

The Rethink Manchester Support Group was originally established by group leader Mary in 2009 as a carer group, but transitioned in 2018 to become a group open to anyone who is either affected by or knows and supports someone affected by mental health.

The group meets once a month in person, and also weekly on zoom, allowing everyone to come together to share stories and receive peer support. They also sometimes have a speaker attend and update the group on the mental health system in Manchester, which allows members to learn more about the services offered and also provide feedback.

Alongside these meetings, the group also has many different social activities. They hold a monthly coffee and cake session, and host a regular cinema group. This allows members to meet up in less formal settings, giving them to opportunity to socialise with, and gain support from other people.

The group recently held a meeting where they invited all the MPs across Greater Manchester to attend and discuss the proposed changes to the welfare system. It was an incredibly engaging and powerful session, allowing those who would be affected by the changes to share their stories with elected representatives in a safe and supportive environment.