Meet Tony Fisher, our 2025 Bill Pringle Art Award Winner

Tony has previously suffered from mental illness as a result of trauma and loss, and used photography to be able to cope and express himself. For years, he worked as a taxi driver, but never lost sight of his ambition to become an artist, using the opportunity to take photos from the window of his cab. During lockdown, Tony turned to photography as an escape, taking pictures of people through their windows and asking them to show something that was helping them keep their minds occupied. He created this into an exhibition called "Only the Lonely", showing how the pandemic affected the mental health of many. Tony believes that inspiration can come from anywhere.

Tony's entry for the Bill Pringle award for Art beautifully captured different age groups coming together to produce a beautiful sound and a sense of wellbeing. Tony believes that music, particularly folk music, has brought many people together in a positive way.