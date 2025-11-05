P3 Labs Redefines Sports Fan Engagement with AI-Driven Digital Human Holograms

Fans interact excitedly with their favorite ai-driven holograhic digital human avatar basketball superstar.

From Museums to Sports Legends, P3’s Holographic Technology Opens a New Era of Fan Engagement and Arena Entertainment

We proved with Leonardo that audiences don’t just want to see history; they want to talk to it. Imagine that fans can have that same authentic interaction with their favorite athlete, past or present.” — Allen Kim, Founder, P3 Labs, Inc.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 Labs, the pioneering force behind lifelike AI-driven digital humans, is redefining how fans connect with the world’s most iconic figures in the sports arena. After stunning the museum world with a fully interactive, life-sized hologram of Leonardo da Vinci, the company is now inviting major sports brands to imagine what it means to keep their stars alive forever.“We proved with Leonardo that audiences don’t just want to see history, they want to talk to it,” said Allen Kim, founder of P3 Labs. “Now imagine fans being able to have that same authentic interaction with their favorite athlete, past or present.”From the Renaissance to the Red CarpetP3’s technology combines advanced AI, motion realism, and emotional intelligence to create holographic digital human avatars so lifelike they breathe, move, and think in real time. The result: an entirely new storytelling medium for the entertainment industry, one that bridges the gap between legacy and innovation.• Sports franchises could bring back icons like Kobe Bryant or Babe Ruth to inspire fans, share stories, escalate sports fan engagement and represent their legacy in immersive digital arenas.• Retail Sports Brands like Nike or Adidas might differentiate their retail experiences by featuring ai-driven sports legends inside their stores.• Sports Venues could turn pre-game and half-time entertainment into immersive stadium experiences“Think of an NBA arena where a holographic icon greets fans before tipoff, or a music festival where an AI-driven performer interacts with audiences live,” said Steve Kearsley, P3 Labs co-founder. “It’s not science fiction anymore. It’s showtime.”The Future of Fame: Ethical, Emotional, EternalUnlike generic AI or CGI avatars, every P3 digital human is built from the inside out — blending photorealistic rendering with a curated, closed-loop knowledge base that preserves the voice, values, and era of the person represented. Each hologram is also governed by ethical guardrails, ensuring authenticity, respect, and control over how the individual’s likeness and voice are used.“With so many ai-driven superstar fakes popping up at an alarming rate, this technology enables the brand owners of stars, both past and present, to preserve not only a standard for the authentic legacy of their brand, but also to take appropriate steps to obtain the legal rights of their likenesses in the ai space,” said Patty Civalleri, P3’s Director of Business Development and Hologram Ambassador.This commitment makes P3’s approach particularly appealing to estates, teams, and studios that want to extend their brands responsibly while protecting their creative legacies. “Our goal is not to imitate, it’s to preserve and elevate,” Kim said. “We work with agencies and rights holders to ensure every digital human reflects the person’s spirit, emotion, and humanity.”A New Medium for Fan EngagementFor sports and entertainment brands, P3’s technology opens new revenue and engagement models:• AI-powered sports meet-and-greets for fans worldwide• Virtual brand endorsements featuring authentic likeness and voice• Immersive documentaries with real-time interaction• Legacy content licensing that keeps legends active long after retirementAt a time when audiences crave a higher level of participation, digital humans offer the most emotionally intelligent way to connect brand, story, and audience.P3 Labs will display its Leonardo da Vinci AI hologram — the company’s flagship masterpiece — at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this January. The installation will demonstrate how lifelike AI-driven digital humans can transform not only museums but also arenas, stages, and screens across the world.About P3 LabsBased in Orange County, California, P3 Labs, Inc. develops lifelike, AI-driven life-sized digital humans that enable authentic, emotional, and educational interaction across industries. Founded on principles of ethics, transparency, and authenticity, P3’s mission is to redefine storytelling, learning, and engagement through humanized technology.For more information, visit P3Labs.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.