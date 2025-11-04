Museums Meet the Metaverse: Digital human technology redefines how history and science are taught in museums

School children interact directly with P3 Labs’ AI-driven digital human hologram of Leonardo da Vinci.

P3’s digital human holograms fuse realism and ethics to rethink how culture, history, and science are taught in museums worldwide.

Imagine your child learning the basic theory of flight directly from Leonardo. This is education that adapts to the learner, not the other way around.” — Allen Kim, P3 Founder

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 Labs, an emerging leader in lifelike AI-driven holographic technology, is transforming how museums and educational institutions engage learners by bringing history’s greatest minds back to life. The company’s most recent achievement: a fully interactive, life-sized holographic recreation of Leonardo da Vinci for a museum in Italy.This innovation represents more than a technological milestone; it signals a new era of individualized learning. Instead of passively absorbing information in the traditional “classroom” style, students can now hold real-time, conversational exchanges with digital recreations of history’s most brilliant thinkers, from da Vinci to Einstein, tailored to their own curiosity and learning style. Students are now able to enjoy and absorb their eduction at a higher level with this type of fully immersive museum experience “Imagine your child learning the basic theory of flight directly from Leonardo,” said Allen Kim, founder of P3 Labs. “In the next room, their older sibling could be learning string theory from Einstein. This is education that adapts to the learner, not the other way around.”A New Model for LearningFor centuries, education has centered on one-way communication from instructor to student. Yet research continues to show that people learn in vastly different ways including visually, orally, kinesthetically, and socially. P3 Labs’ technology responds to this understanding by enabling students to get their personal questions answered through interactive learning by asking questions, exploring answers, and engaging on their own terms.“Think of 10-year-olds fifty years from now being smarter than adults are today,” said Steve Kearsley, P3 Labs co-founder. “It’s not far-fetched if you think that today’s 5th graders are smarter than most adults were 100 years ago.”The Recipe for the New AI RealityEach P3 “digital human” begins with advanced visual rendering to create an accurate likeness of the individual, whether historical or contemporary. Then, a curated and ethically sourced knowledge base is paired with expressive behaviors — posture, movement, tone, and even recorded laughter — to capture the person’s emotional realism.Crucially, every AI digital human, or "human avatar" as they are known in the industry, is built with layers of ethical guardrails that preserve authenticity, respect context, and prevent inappropriate responses. P3’s strict design standards ensure that its avatars remain credible educators and ambassadors of truth, never drifting beyond the knowledge or mindset of their real-world counterparts.“The ethical foundation of this work is absolutely essential,” said Patty Civalleri, P3’s director of business development. “Our avatars must be as trustworthy as they are intelligent. That’s why we embed multiple layers of safeguards to keep every interaction appropriate, factual, and true to character.”Expanding Beyond MuseumsWhile museums and presidential libraries are P3’s first major partners, the company’s digital human technology is also gaining attention from major brand names, healthcare institutions, and sports and entertainment companies eager to create deeper emotional connections with audiences. These applications range from interactive retail experiences to sports, entertainment, and corporate training.P3 Labs will showcase its groundbreaking Leonardo da Vinci hologram at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this January, offering attendees a first-hand opportunity to “meet” the Renaissance master in conversation.About P3 LabsBased in Orange County, California, P3 Labs, Inc. develops lifelike, AI-driven life-sized digital humans that enable authentic, emotional, and educational interaction across industries. Founded on principles of ethics, transparency, and authenticity, P3’s mission is to redefine storytelling, learning, and engagement through humanized technology.For more information, visit P3Labs.ai.

Introduction to Leonardo daVinci - the fully-interactive ai-driven human digital hologram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.