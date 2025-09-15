Sun Worship of Ancient Egyptian 5th Dynasty Public Lecture at the Bowers Museum

Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled gazes upon a collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts.

Secretary General of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities to Make Ancient Presentation and Reveal Global Announcements in October Public Lecture

The Solar Cult influenced the importance of sun temples which influenced royal burial practices.” — Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare opportunity arrives on October 16, 2025, when Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary‑General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), addresses audiences at Orange County’s acclaimed Bowers Museum . Drawing from the most recent excavations at the Pyramid of Sahure in Abusir, Dr. Khaled will explore how the pharaohs of the 5th dynasty redefined kingship through their devotion to the Sun God “Ra”. He will present newly uncovered evidence and architectural marvels that reflect the dazzling emergence of eternal light from the primordial chaos - an essential concept in ancient Egyptian cosmology.Appointed SCA Secretary‑General in March 2024 by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Dr. Khaled began as an inspector at the Pyramids Antiquities, eventually rising through leadership roles overseeing scientific research, foreign missions, and the Pyramids Plateau development project. He holds a PhD in Ancient Egyptian Antiquities from Charles University in Prague; served as assistant professor in Würzburg, Germany, and led the Egyptian‑German mission at the Pyramid of Sahure, uncovering new storeroom complexes.“The Fifth Dynasty saw the rise of the solar cult,” stated Khaled. “This influenced the importance of sun temples, thereby influencing royal burial practices,” he added.In addition to the historic presentation, Dr. Khaled will also announce the much-awaited Grand Opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, as well as the latest archaeological discoveries that are newly open to the public.Orange County’s Bowers Museum showcases art and artifacts from cultures around the world in eight permanent collection exhibitions and rotating featured exhibitions. The Bowers has an excellent years-long working and presentational relationship with Egyptian archaeological officials, and the upcoming lecture is another means to share this friendship with the Southern California community. As the largest and one of the oldest museums in Orange County, Bowers has been voted ‘Best Museum’ in Orange County for the past 31 years by the OC Register.Join us on October 16 to delve into Egypt’s past like never before—with the man leading its archaeological future.Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025Time: 11am - 12pmFor more information or to reserve seats, please visit: Bowers.Org Location: Bowers Museum, Santa Ana, California

