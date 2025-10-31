Governor Abbott Appoints Davis As Judge Of The 173rd Judicial District Court In Henderson County

TEXAS, October 31 - October 31, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Clinton “Clint” Davis as Judge of the 173rd Judicial District Court in Henderson County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Clinton “Clint” Davis of Malakoff is the county attorney in Henderson County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Federalist Society, and the Henderson County Bar Association. Additionally, he is a board member and the vice president of Family Circle of Care, board president of the Family Peace Project, Inc., and a member of Kiwanis International. Davis received a Bachelor of Science from The University of Texas at Tyler and a Juris Doctor from the South Texas College of Law Houston.