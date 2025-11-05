Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Dental Review Committee

TEXAS, November 5 - November 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Lois Palermo and reappointed Danielle Franklin, D.D.S. and Raymond L. Wiggins, D.D.S., M.D. to the Dental Review Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Committee serves on informal settlement conference panels to determine whether an informal disposition of a contested case against a license holder is appropriate, and to make recommendations for the disposition of the complaint or allegation.

Lois Palermo of League City is a dental hygienist at Drs. Castille and Castille. She is a member of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association, Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association, and the Bay Area Dental Hygienists’ Association. Additionally, she is a board member of the Potter’s Smile. Palermo received an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene from Del Mar College and a Bachelor of Science in Technology, Occupational Technology, and Industrial Studies from the University of Houston.

Danielle Franklin, D.D.S. of Dallas is a dentist and owner of Sunflower Dental. She is past president of the Oak Cliff Dental Study Club and a board member of the Duncanville Community Theatre and Duncanville ISD Education Foundation. She previously served as a chairperson for the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce. Franklin received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from TAMU College of Dentistry (formerly the Baylor College of Dentistry).

Raymond L. Wiggins, D.D.S., M.D. of Katy is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and President of Texas Oral and Facial Surgery, P.A. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and a fellow in anesthesiology of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. Additionally, he is a member of the American Dental Association and the Texas Dental Association and past board member of the Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Wiggins received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Southern Methodist University, a Doctor of Dental Surgery from TAMU College of Dentistry, a Doctor of Medicine from the McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center at Houston, and a Certificate in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from the UT Houston Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He also received a Master of Divinity from Regent University.