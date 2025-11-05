LiveScan Local Launches Nationwide Marketplace for Live Scan Fingerprinting

Philip Lilavois, Founder of LiveScanLocal.com and a U.S. Army veteran

New nationwide directory connects millions of job applicants and corporations with certified local fingerprinting providers, reducing errors and delays.

By streamlining discovery, scheduling, and readiness, LiveScan Local removes friction for applicants and providers alike—accelerating trust, compliance, and hiring at scale” — Micah Berkley, AI Success Partners

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveScanLocal.com announced its official launch today, introducing a centralized online directory designed to simplify the fragmented and confusing process of finding certified live scan fingerprinting providers, ending the frustrating search for " live scan fingerprinting near me ".Millions of Americans are required to submit digital fingerprints for employment or licensing in fields like healthcare, education, real estate, and childcare. However, the market is highly fragmented, composed of numerous small and medium-sized operators. Applicants often struggle to find a certified provider or identify the correct Originating Agency Identification (ORI) number for their specific profession. These common errors lead to costly rejections, wasted time, and significant employment delays.LiveScanLocal.com directly solves this market inefficiency by aggregating certified providers into a single, searchable, nationwide directory. The platform allows applicants to:⦿ Find local, verified digital fingerprinting providers by zip code, simplifying the search for a " live scan near me " location.⦿ Filter providers based on specific agency or ORI number requirements.⦿ Compare pricing and hours of operation.⦿ Identify specialized services, including mobile live scan fingerprinting for on-site corporate needs.⦿ Schedule appointments directly through the platform.To help applicants succeed on the first visit, the platform surfaces practical, evergreen tips directly within the booking flow—such as confirming acceptable identification, verifying the correct agency codes, and checking payment methods—so that applicants arrive with everything they need.Lilavois, a U.S. Army veteran and technology entrepreneur whose work spans healthtech, real estate technology, and biometrics, added: “Our mission is simple: reduce friction at every step. When applicants get clear instructions and providers have reliable scheduling, background checks move faster—benefiting candidates, employers, and communities alike.”AvailabilityLiveScanLocal.com opens waitlist access today for individuals, employers, and live scan providers across the U.S., with phased onboarding beginning this quarter. Providers interested in listing their locations and activating bookings can request early access at LiveScanLocal.com.About LiveScan LocalLiveScan Local is a U.S.-based technology company modernizing access to live scan fingerprinting. The platform connects individuals and organizations with vetted providers, delivers clear, agency-specific preparation guidance, and offers tools that help locations streamline scheduling and operations. Founded by technology entrepreneur and U.S. Army veteran Philip Lilavois, LiveScan Local’s mission is to remove bottlenecks from background checks so hiring and licensing can move at the speed of today’s workforce. Learn more at LiveScanLocal.com.

