Grand Connection Launches Tech Confidence Group to Empower Entrepreneurs Through Connection and Collaboration

The Grand Tech Confidence Group Grand Connection Community www.grandconnection.ca

A new virtual global community space helps solopreneurs make technology simpler and rediscover the power of human connection in an AI-driven world.

Technology keeps changing and many people feel lost about what’s real or what to trust. This group is a place where we can learn together, get unstuck, and make technology simple, while connecting.” — Avital Spivak

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when technology is advancing faster than most small businesses can keep up, many entrepreneurs feel isolated, uncertain, and overwhelmed. To meet this need, the Grand Connection has launched the Grand Tech Confidence Group , a collaborative space where business owners, nonprofits, and creatives can come together to make technology work for them—while learning, growing, and building meaningful relationships along the way.Led by Avital Spivak, a computer engineer and Tech Confidence Coach, the group helps solopreneurs move past tech confusion by aligning business strategy with the right tools. But its deeper purpose is to bring people together to share experiences, find clarity, and build confidence—reminding entrepreneurs that they don’t have to face change alone. “There’s so much fear and uncertainty in business right now,” said Avital Spivak, Host of the Grand Tech Confidence Group. “Technology keeps changing, AI is everywhere, and many people feel lost about what’s real or what to trust. This group is a place where entrepreneurs can learn together, get unstuck, and make technology simpler—while connecting with real people who understand.”Meeting every first Thursday of the month at 9:00 am PT on zoom, the Grand Tech Confidence Group offers a welcoming, collaborative environment where members can ask questions, explore new tools, and share practical solutions in real time. Sessions include open discussions, peer learning, and short demos designed to build both skill and confidence. “Our mission at the Grand Connection is to create spaces where entrepreneurs can support one another through collaboration,” said Susan Jarema, CCO of the Grand Connection. “When we learn and grow together, fear turns into curiosity and confusion turns into clarity. This is how communities and business thrive, through connection.”The Grand Connection’s expanding ecosystem of groups and events continues to bridge the human side of business with the tools of the future. By combining education, community, and collaboration, it empowers entrepreneurs to stay resilient, innovative, and connected in a world where technology can often feel impersonal.Guests are welcome to join an online session, starting Nov 6 to meet inspiring entrepreneurs, gain clarity, and make new connections with a Guest Pass About the Grand ConnectionThe Grand Connection is a global community and ecosystem of entrepreneurs focused on connection, collaboration, and collective growth. Through virtual events, education, and shared resources, it supports business owners in developing meaningful relationships, learning new strategies, and building resilience in a rapidly changing world.About the Grand Tech Confidence GroupThe Grand Tech Confidence Group, hosted by Avital Spivak, a computer engineer and Tech Confidence Coach, is a collaborative space for solopreneurs, small business owners, and nonprofits who want to make technology simpler and more supportive. Meeting virtually on the first Thursday of each month, the group helps members move past tech confusion, align strategy with the right tools, and build confidence through shared learning, connection, and community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.