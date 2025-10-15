Global Entrepreneurs Unite in an AI World to Foster Trust and Collaboration at the Grand Connection 'Money Party'

Grand Mixer and Money Party Grand Connection Community www.grandconnection.ca

In an AI world, communities unite for the Grand Connection “Money Party,” a free virtual event helping entrepreneurs build trust, collaboration, and profit.

Trust has become the new currency of business. Authentic relationships are what truly create value and open doors to opportunity.” — Susan Jarema

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era defined by artificial intelligence, automation, and constant change, entrepreneurs are realizing that trust, authenticity, and collaboration are the true currencies of sustainable success. To support small business owners navigating this shift, three communities are coming together for the Grand Connection Money Party ,” a free virtual event on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm PDT.This special edition of the Grand Connection’s monthly mixer, themed on money, profitability, and abundance, is designed to help entrepreneurs strengthen their mindset, build meaningful relationships, and discover new pathways to growth through collaboration. The event brings together members from three international business networks, creating expanded opportunities for connection and cross-community partnership."As AI transforms how we work, the human side of business matters more than ever," said Susan Jarema, Founder of the Grand Connection. "Trust has become the new currency of business. Authentic relationships are what truly create value and open doors to opportunity."The Grand Connection “ Money Party Mixer ” will feature three acclaimed speakers who will share practical strategies for building confidence, clarity, and financial momentum.*Penelope Jane Smith, financial freedom mentor and creator of Prosperity Coin, presents “The Financial Freedom Formula.” She helps entrepreneurs generate consistent passive income and achieve financial independence.*Michael Whitehouse, known as The Guy Who Knows a Guy, will explore “Do The (One) Thing,” offering insights on focus, productivity, and simplifying business growth.*Eric Lofholm, global sales trainer and best-selling author, shares “Create Revenue Now,” a framework for increasing sales through integrity, communication, and client trust.Participants will also join small breakout sessions that encourage genuine conversation and collaboration. These interactive rooms often lead to long-term partnerships, joint ventures, and referrals, highlighting the power of community connection in today’s digital world. The partnership behind this event reflects a growing global movement toward collaboration over competition. As businesses embrace technology, many are realizing that authentic human connection is what drives innovation and resilience."This event embodies the spirit of cooperation," added Jarema. "AI can help us scale, but it cannot replace the trust that comes from real relationships. When communities unite around shared purpose, everyone grows stronger." The Money, Profitability, and Abundance theme addresses both the practical and emotional sides of running a business in uncertain times. This free, collaborative event gives entrepreneurs the chance to learn proven strategies from experts while connecting with others who share their values of integrity, growth, and generosity.###About the Grand Connection:The Grand Connection is a global community and ecosystem of entrepreneurs focused on connection, collaboration, and collective growth. Through virtual events, education, and shared resources, it supports business owners in developing meaningful relationships, learning new strategies, and building resilience in a rapidly changing world.

