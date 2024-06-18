Grand Connection Announces Business Growth Buffet Conference 2024 to Support Entrepreneurship
The Business Growth Buffet Conference, a free, virtual event on June 20-21, offers business insights and networking while raising funds for education in Uganda.
Connecting and collaborating are the heart of growth. When we come together, we can achieve incredible things”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Connection is excited to announce the Business Growth Buffet Conference, taking place virtually on June 20-21, 2024. This free, two-day event is designed to provide business owners and professionals from around the world with an unparalleled opportunity to learn, network, and grow, while raising funds to support education for orphans in Uganda.
— Carolyn Cooper-McOuatt and Susan Jarema
"Connecting and collaborating are the heart of growth. When we come together, we can achieve incredible things," shared founders Carolyn Cooper-McOuatt and Susan Jarema. This premier event is set to be a transformative experience for attendees. The virtual conference, hosted on Zoom, will offer a unique blend of business education and networking opportunities, featuring short 5-minute sessions called Grand Talks on mindset, marketing, sales, systems, and finance. Renowned experts from the Grand Connection community will share their recipes of success and gifts for the audience, helping participants gain actionable strategies for business growth.
The event, scheduled for June 20 and 21, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm PDT, will take participants on a comprehensive business journey. Day one will focus on mindset, inspiration, and action, while day two will delve into marketing, sales, systems, and finance. Interactive breakout masterminds will foster collaboration and connection, providing attendees with the opportunity to grow their own network and learn from thought leaders within the Grand Connection community.
"Our goal is to create an enriching experience that combines learning and networking in an engaging and interactive format," said Carolyn and Susan. "We believe in the power of collaboration and are thrilled to bring together a diverse group of professionals to share knowledge and support each other’s growth."
The Grand Connection community embodies the philosophy of Grand Giving, sharing success recipes and many gifts to support entrepreneurs. This sixth conference exemplifies that commitment, offering valuable resources and connections to help businesses thrive. In addition to the educational and networking opportunities, the Grand Connection is dedicated to giving back to the community by fundraising for the Mother Magdalene Foundation in Uganda, aiming to raise funds for a new dormitory, food, and books.
About The Grand Connection:
The Grand Connection is a dynamic business community dedicated to fostering business education and growth through collaboration. Through events like the Business Growth Buffet, The Grand Connection provides opportunities for members to connect, learn, and achieve their grand potential. For more information, visit grandconnection.ca.
