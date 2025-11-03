Eskin Fundraising Training Presents Fundraising Training In 10 Small Bytes Video

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC A 10-Minute Video Full of Fundraising Gold 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts.

We’ve watched non-profit leaders frightened by asking for gifts overcome these fears and secure gifts of time, talent and treasure to advance noble missions.

Successful fundraising is both art and science. The more you master the science the more productively you can practice the art. You learn it, do it, and do it better, again, again and again.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eskin Fundraising Training has one mission and one mission only: To demystify the art and science of fundraising and replace the fear of asking the gifts with comfort and confidence so that professional volunteer non-profit leaders can more successfully develop the resources needed to champion the noble missions of their organizations that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.Launched in 2018, Eskin Fundraising Training is arguably the nation’s only consulting firm exclusively devoted to training, nurturing and supporting the success of the men and women responsible for securing gifts of time, talent and treasure that fuel the good works of the social sector and improve the quality life in boundless different and meaningful ways.Eskin Fundraising Training has proudly sponsored more than 250 live and/or virtual learning communities facilitated by distinguished experts from a wide range of disciplines and engaging thousands of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders representing organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally. The fundamental premise of educational approach is that while no single person has all the answers, in the live and/or virtual meeting space, there is the collective capacity to answer any question.The new 10-minute video titled Fundraising Training In 10 Small Bytes (that can be viewed here) encapsulates the wisdom, experience and personal insights shared during these rich learning community gatherings.Contents emphasize simple, easy to understand and user-friendly language that is quick to grasp the four essential phases of resource development — discovery, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship. The video highlights the following 10 lessons essential to understanding sound principles, proven strategies, and best practices that consistently deliver robust resource development results.Byte No. 1: Fear Of UnknownEvery time we talk about the challenge of fundraising, all too often we hear back, “I could never do that.” We don’t accept the notion that people can’t take rejection. Nothing is significant in life is accomplished without risking hearing “no.” The stark reality is that too many people unfortunately including non-profit leaders themselves have never experienced a genuine solicitation for themselves. They only know the passive act of receiving gifts. Like other disciplines success hinges on preparation, practice and improving with the experience of each solicitation.Byte No. 2: Passion Is SuperpowerSuccessful fundraisers are driven by a deep-rooted conviction in body, mind and soul that their cause makes a positive difference in touching, improving and saving more lives, especially helping those who are struggling. This passion is infectious and motivates donors to make gifts of time, talent and treasure.Byte No. 3: Friendship Over RelationshipWe are tired of hearing the word relationship overused by people in every conceivable occupation and discipline. Fundraising digs deeper. Relationships can be defined as something you have until something better comes along. In fundraising genuine friendships are forged based on shared values, priorities and needs that bind parties closer and closer together over time.Byte No. 4: Power ListeningIn the most productive meetings, donor prospects speak 75% of the time while the non-profit leaders only 25%. That means non-profit leaders must make the highest value use of their time asking guiding questions and making sure they fully understand what the donor prospect means.Byte No. 5: Individuals RuleMore than two thirds of the vast nearly $600 billion annual philanthropic enterprise come from individuals, not corporations and foundations. While gifts from corporations and foundations are welcome, prospect lists need to primarily emphasize individual philanthropists. Individuals also tend to reach decisions much more quickly than corporations and foundations.Byte No. 6: Give Now, Pay LaterDonors can make gifts several times larger from their estates than their current wealth positions. The knocking on the door has never been so loud. The Baby Boomer (and Silent) generations are projected to transfer an unprecedented $124 trillion in wealth by the year 2048. Now is the time to ramp up legacy giving infrastructure recognizing that the most popular vehicles are wills and bequests, pension funds and insurance policies. Planned gifts also include appreciated assets like stocks and real estate and the exploding Donor Advised Fund or DAF market.Byte No. 7: The Ask Is A Single MomentThere are so many effective ways non-profit leaders can contribute mightily to resource development success without ever having to ask for gifts themselves. They can break the ice and introduce prospective donors from their personal, professional in civic networks to the mission of the non-profit. This sets everything into motion. When the time is right, staff and leaders comfortable with asking can make the solicitations.Byte No. 8: Standing OutThere are more than 1.5 million non-profits in the U.S. Donors are placed in the excruciatingly difficult position of making difficult choices not between the good and the bad but between the good and the good. Gather the collective wisdom of the entire non-profit family of staff, board, volunteers, donors and beneficiaries to strategically define what makes your good cause stand out from all the others.Byte No. 9: Don’t Be Misled By AppearancesAmerica has more than 25 million millionaires and 1,000 billionaires and many have attained that wealth by living below their means. So major gift donors live next door and might very well be in the databases. Research repeatedly indicates that giving is driven much more by passion than by capacity.Byte No. 10: Ask For UnrestrictedEach dollar given without strings attached and the trust to be spent by the non-profit when and where most needed is worth several restricted dollars. Think about it. When people invest in stocks, they don’t direct the corporations to spend it on research, marketing, technology or other specific areas. They respect that leadership can make prudent decisions and will report on the bottom line of their actions. Why should the non-profit sector be treated any differently?The non-profit sector represents a mighty force for expediting good works. It encompasses more than 1.5 million organizations, 13 million employees, 24 million board members, nearly 80 million volunteers and hundreds of millions of donors from all different socio-economic backgrounds.While government funding is reduced, stalled and interrupted, the needs of those who are struggling are escalating. Robust philanthropy — the voluntary sharing of time, talent and treasure and representing nearly $600 billion annually— has long been much of the inspiring American ethic for caring and sharing especially helping those who are struggling at their greatest time of need.There couldn’t be a better time to develop much needed resources by capturing and energizing the power of true believers and kindred spirits in transforming the world into a better place to live, one community at a time.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. 