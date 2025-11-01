Health City Cayman Islands Welcomes Its Parent Company’s Acquisition of Practice Plus Group

Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder of Narayana Health and Health City Cayman Islands

CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands, the largest private sector medical entity in the Cayman Islands and one of the largest in the Caribbean, has announced the acquisition of Practice Plus Group by its parent company, Narayana Health (NH). This strategic move further solidifies NH’s commitment to enhancing health care accessibility and affordability globally, aligning with the vision of Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of NH and Health City Cayman Islands, who believes that “A solution isn’t a solution if it isn’t affordable.”Practice Plus Group, one of the UK’s largest independent health care providers, operates 13 hospitals and surgical centers across England, delivering high-quality treatment to communities. With a history of over a million procedures, the group is recognized for its outstanding performance in key medical specialties, including orthopedics, ophthalmology and general surgery. The acquisition represents an opportunity for NH to strengthen its support for the UK government and NHS (National Health Service) in reducing waiting times and enhancing patient choice, a mission that resonates deeply with Health City’s ongoing efforts in the Cayman Islands.Over the last decade, Health City has transformed health care in the Cayman Islands by introducing life-saving specialty services across various domains, particularly in cardiac and neurological care. With nearly US$1 billion in economic impact through construction and medical tourism, Health City has been pivotal in filling critical gaps in health care provision while maintaining its commitment to affordability and excellence in patient care.As Health City’s parent NH continues to expand its global health care vision, the acquisition of Practice Plus Group enhances the synergy between the UK and the Cayman Islands. This partnership underscores NH’s dedication to delivering world-class care while supporting local governments and health care systems.“We are thrilled about the acquisition of Practice Plus Group, as it aligns perfectly with our mission of providing high-quality, affordable health care,” said Dr. Devi Shetty. “This strategic move allows us to extend our reach and impact, ensuring that more patients have access to the care they need, whether in the UK or here in the Caribbean.”Health City Cayman Islands looks forward to leveraging this acquisition to enhance its service offerings and continue its commitment to the health and well-being of residents in the Cayman Islands and the wider Caribbean region.

