Somerville: Historic Family Farm Stands Tall Against Dominion Energy in New Documentary on TheAmericanTable.org

Dominion Energy Electric Tower Somerville General Store Grove Family - Somerville Virginia

Experience the true “David vs. Goliath” saga as the Grove family battles corp energy to save their historic Virginia farm — streaming now- TheAmericanTable.org

Somerville is as much about hope as it is about conflict—viewers will see why these stories matter for the soul of the country. There’s never been a film that so clearly shows what’s lost.” — James Bell

WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheAmericanTable.org proudly announces the premiere of “Somerville,” an Emmy-winning documentary by James Bell. The film shines a spotlight on the Grove family’s courageous fight to preserve White Ridge Farm, a century-old agricultural legacy in rural Virginia, against the encroachment of corporate energy interests.“Somerville” tells a gripping true story of resistance and resilience, chronicling the Grove family’s struggle after Dominion Energy targeted their land for industrial development. Framed as a modern “David and Goliath” battle, the documentary offers exclusive interviews and powerful scenes illuminating rural America’s ongoing challenges with big business and land preservation.“There’s never been a film that so clearly shows what’s lost when family farms disappear,” said James Bell, director and Executive VP of TTR Sotheby’s. “Somerville is as much about hope as it is about conflict—viewers will see why these stories matter for the soul of the country.”The documentary, available exclusively on TheAmericanTable.org through the platform’s $10 subscription model, serves not only as entertainment but as a rallying call for historic preservation and civic engagement. In documenting the Grove family’s journey, “Somerville” explores issues of heritage, environmental stewardship, and the power of organized local opposition.Key Facts:- The Grove family has operated White Ridge Farm for over 100 years, making it a cornerstone of Virginia’s rural heritage.- Dominion Energy’s proposed development threatened critical farmland and the livelihoods of multiple local families.- “Somerville” features firsthand accounts from Donna and Bobby Grove, local officials, and legal experts detailing the impact of land battles on rural communities.- The film is produced by Emmy-winner James Bell, known for work on social justice and documentary storytelling.- TheAmericanTable.org is a subscription platform for impactful journalism and documentaries, serving over 8,000 readers in the United States.Notable Quotes:“Saving White Ridge Farm was never just about land—it was about family, history, and our way of life.” — Donna Grove, farmer“We hope Somerville raises awareness for local communities facing similar threats.” — James Bell, directorFor journalists: Streaming now, “Somerville” is available exclusively on TheAmericanTable.org. For interviews, review requests, and Media Kits, contact press@theamericantable.org or (202) 617-6182About TheAmericanTable.org:TheAmericanTable.org is a growing media platform dedicated to telling America’s most vital stories—across food, politics, rural life, and social justice. The platform is home to original journalism, documentary premieres, and community-driven storytelling with a focus on underserved voices and innovative subscription access.

"Somerville"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.