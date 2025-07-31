Somerville: New Film Documents One Family’s Efforts to Save a Historic Virginia Farm from Dominion Energy

Somerville Superman Offers to Help Save Somerville Dominion Energy Electric Tower

Can a film save a farm? "Somerville" brings White Ridge Farm’s true story—a century-old family legacy threatened by corporate power—to screens nationwide.

WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can a Film Save a Farm? ‘Somerville’ Chronicles One Family’s David vs. Goliath Battle to Save a Century-Old Virginia LegacyAnnouncing the national launch of the film trailer for “Somerville,” a documentary film that asks: "Can a film save a farm? At its heart lies the battle to preserve the 100-year-old White Ridge Farm, which has long been owned and operated by the Grove family in rural Somerville, Virginia, and is now threatened by a proposed Dominion Energy transmission route. Even Superman has joined the battle.Across America, the struggle of family farms to survive against the advance of corporate and industrial interests has become an urgent question. “Somerville” brings that question home: Can the fiercely personal story of Donna Grove and her family, who have nurtured their farmland for generations, rally a community—and a nation—to stand with the underdog?A 100-Year Legacy Under SiegeWhite Ridge Farm is more than a business—it is a living monument to American rural perseverance, heritage, and the Black Angus cattle for which it is nationally recognized. For more than a century, three generations of the Grove family have called it home, weathering economic shifts and personal trials. But today, a new existential threat looms: Dominion Energy’s proposal to run as many as 15 towers directly through the property, a move that the Groves and local advocates say would irreparably destroy the land, the farm’s viability, and a century of stewardship.“This is home. This is our home, and it's not just us—it's everybody in the county that's going to be impacted,” reflects Donna Grove in the documentary. Her words echo the anxieties of countless farm families nationwide who face similar crossroads.A Classic American Struggle: David vs. GoliathIn the tradition of iconic David-and-Goliath stories, “Somerville” presents not just a family’s fight to save their home, but a rural community’s stand against one of America’s most powerful energy companies. Dominion Energy supplies energy to millions across the U.S. and wields enormous influence in the region's future infrastructure planning.The documentary does not merely recount legal or regulatory battles—it gives voice to the lived experiences of the Groves: aspirations fulfilled and deferred, health crises weathered, and the relentless hope of passing on the land to future generations. Through powerful storytelling and vivid imagery, “Somerville” shines a spotlight on what is at stake—not only for one family but for the very idea of America’s rural backbone.Rallying a Nation: How You Can HelpSuperman has joined the battle! Produced to inspire action, “Somerville” is part call to arms, part elegy, and ultimately a testament to the American spirit. The film invites audiences everywhere to recognize the cultural and economic importance of farms like White Ridge and to support preservation efforts through advocacy, partnership, and fundraising.About the FilmmakerJames Bell is an Emmy-winning filmmaker and respected real estate broker with a longstanding commitment to community heritage. His previous documentaries have explored the preservation of historic sites and their vital role in American society.For media inquiries, interview requests or information about how to support the campaign, please contact:James BellJames.Bell@TheAmericanTable.orgTheAmericanTable.org

Somerville

