Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Launches 'Somerville' A Documentary Film to Save the Grove Family’s Historic Farm

Real Estate Broker and Emmy Filmmaker, James Bell, Launches "Somerville"—A Documentary to Save the Grove Family’s Historic White Ridge Farm from Dominion Energy

SOMERVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-winning filmmaker and local real estate broker James Bell is proud to announce the launch of "Somerville," a new documentary project dedicated to raising awareness and support for the preservation of the Grove family’s historic White Ridge Farm, a cornerstone of the Somerville community for over a century.The film centers on the experiences of Donna Grove, whose family has called White Ridge Farm home for more than 100 years. “I live here on White Ridge Farm in the beautiful little village of Somerville, Virginia. Before me, my dad lived on this farm. He was born here in this house, and my granddaddy bought this acreage. So we've been here over 100 years, and we hope to be here for another 100 years,” Grove shares. White Ridge Farm is a nationally recognized Black Angus bull and cow farm. Recently, the farm has faced a critical threat: a proposed Dominion Energy route that would cut directly through the property. “You talk about 10 or 15 towers, and the impact that has—it completely destroys the farm,” Caitlin explains. “It was always my dream to come back and work on the farm, and I'm very lucky, because not everybody can say that they have fulfilled their dream.”The documentary also delves into the Grove family’s personal challenges, including Bobby Grove’s battle with a serious cancer diagnosis in 2019 and Donna’s family’s perseverance in the face of adversity. “Most of the time, we just have to figure out how to keep moving forward. I mean, that's all anybody can do, is figure out how to keep moving forward. This is home. This is our home, and it's not just us; it's everybody in the county that's going to be impacted. Where are we going to go? You know, I don't know where you go that you avoid this.”"Somerville" uses the power of film to tell the story of White Ridge Farm’s heritage, its economic and cultural importance, and the deeply personal connections that bind the Grove family—and their neighbors—to the land. By documenting these stories, Bell aims to foster a sense of shared responsibility and inspire collective action—through fundraising, advocacy, and partnerships—to protect the farm for future generations.About James Bell:James Bell is an Emmy-winning filmmaker and respected local real estate broker with a passion for community heritage and preservation. His previous projects have focused on the intersection of historic preservation and community impact.For more information, to schedule an interview, or to support the project, please visit www.TheAmericanTable.org or contact James Bell at JamesBell@TheAmericanTable.orgHelp us preserve the past—so it can inspire our future.

