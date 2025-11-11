Author Diana Louise Webb garners The BookFest® Award, Fall 2025

Diana Louise Webb, Author Last of the Autumn Rain The BookFest Awards Second Place The BookFest Adventure

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Last of the Autumn Rain.” — Diana Louise Webb

WARRENSBURG, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diana Louise Webb is being honored as a winner in the Women’s Fiction—Suspense & Thriller category, at The BookFest Awards, Fall 2025, for the book titled Last of the Autumn Rain.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Diana Louise Webb says, “Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Last of the Autumn Rain. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I am delighted to announce Diana Louise Webb as a winner in the Women’s Fiction Suspense & Thriller category at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Diana Louise Webb should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.About the AuthorDiana Louise Webb is an educator, tutor, motivational speaker, freelance writer – and 10-time award-winning author. Diana holds a Juris Doctorate and a Psychology degree. She lives in a modest home in rural Missouri where she shares quality time with her 90-year-old mother, a survivor of Hitler's Nazi regime who fled East Prussia (Germany) from the imminent Soviet occupation in 1944. https://www.dianalouisewebb.com/ About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

