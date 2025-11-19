Tam Francis Wins 20th Century Historical Romance for Dances in the Dark at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025

Tam Francis, Author The Girl in the Jitterbug Dress Dances in the Dark Second Place The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 The BookFest Adventure

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

What a thrill and an honor to be named a winner of The BookFest Awards. I’m deeply grateful for the recognition and for everyone who’s danced along this journey” — Tam Francis

LOCKHART, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tammy Francis is a 2nd Place winner of The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for the book titled The Girl in the Jitterbug Dress Dances in the Dark. The book is honored in the Fiction Historical Romance 20th Century category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Tam Francis says, "What a thrill and an honor to be named a winner of The BookFest Awards. I’m deeply grateful for the recognition and for everyone who’s danced along this journey with Dances in the Dark, the third beat in The Jitterbug Dress trilogy. Here’s to keeping the rhythm alive and inspiring others to chase their own creative dreams."Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Tam Francis as the winner of a 2nd Place Winner at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Tam Francis should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.ABOUT THE AUTHORTam Francis is an award-winning novelist that writes cross-genre fiction with a pen in one hand and a vintage cocktail in the other. Her novels vibe vintage fashion, passion, danger, and dance.Poetry: two-time National Poetry Slam Phoenix Team, Scottsdale Center for the Arts Poetry Art Walk Featured Poet, New Times Feature Poet. Editor-in-chief: From the Ashes, Swivel: Vintage Living. Short story: Texas Writer’s Journal, Short Edition, Awakened Voices, Coffeelicious, and other print and electronic publications. Speaking Engagements: The International Society for Women Educators (DKG), Concordia College in Austin.She lives in a 1908 home in Lockhart, Texas that may or may not be haunted. For book reviews, vintage lifestyle tips, recipes, interviews, give-aways, fun, and games, visit her at www.girlinthejitterbugdress.com About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

