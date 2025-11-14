Debra Sawdy Wins 2nd Place at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2025 for ‘Finn’s Adventures: The Climb to the Sky’

Debra Sawdy, Author Finn’s Adventures: The Climb to the Sky The BookFest, Second Place Book Award The BookFest Adventure

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I am honored to be recognized for the hard work, dedication and heart that went into creating The Climb to the Sky. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.” — Debra Sawdy

HORN LAKE, MS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debra Sawdy is a winner of a 2nd place at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for the book(s) titled “Finn’s Adventures The Climb to the Sky.” The book is honored in the Children’s Fiction Action Adventure category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Debra Sawdy says, “I am honored to be recognized for the hard work, dedication and heart that went into creating The Climb to the Sky. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Debra Sawdy as the winner of a 2nd place award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Debra Sawdy should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.About the Author:Debra Sawdy is a storyteller, dreamer, and adventurer at heart—a dedicated medical receptionist and records custodian by day and passionate writer by night. Her debut children’s series, Finn’s Adventures, invites young readers to explore new worlds filled with courage, kindness, and imagination.Inspired by a deeply personal friendship, Finn’s Adventures was created to help children see themselves as heroes of their own journeys. Each story blends wonder with meaningful life lessons, encouraging readers to dream boldly and care deeply.Through her Books and Quilts Literacy Program, Debra brings her stories to schools and libraries, inspiring young minds through reading, writing, and creativity. Every visit features a featured quilter and a handmade quilt inspired by one of her books—reminding children that every story, like every stitch, has the power to warm a heart and spark a dream.Debra continues to share her adventures through new releases and community events that celebrate imagination and the love of storytelling.Website: www.Debrasawdy.com About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

