An Era Concludes: The Department of Public Safety and The Utah Highway Patrol Celebrate the Retirement of Colonel Mike Rapich

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) gathered to honor Colonel Mike Rapich for his 33 years of distinguished service, including nine years as the UHP’s Colonel. We congratulate Colonel Rapich on a truly exceptional career of commitment and leadership that successfully guided the department through many years of change.

The overwhelming turnout, filling the venue to capacity, powerfully demonstrated his legacy, drawing attendees from across the region, including former Governor Gary Herbert, Colonels from neighboring state patrols, and numerous chiefs, sheriffs, and high-ranking officials from across the state. The ceremony was marked by multiple standing ovations as speakers across state and federal agencies commended his ethical professionalism and commitment to the State of Utah and its troopers.

The ceremony highlighted Colonel Rapich as the “epitome of a state trooper,” a leader who prioritized the welfare of his personnel and set an unmatched standard for the department.

A Leader Who “Cut the Path”

Throughout the morning, colleagues repeatedly praised Colonel Rapich’s focus on selfless leadership and organizational strength.

Commissioner Beau Mason affirmed that Colonel Rapich had left the department in an extremely strong position, ready for the challenges of the future. He noted that the foundation of integrity and professionalism established during Rapich’s tenure would continue to serve as the roadmap for success.

Former Commissioner Anderson reflected on Colonel Rapich’s influence from the beginning of his career, stating that the Colonel represents the very epitome of a state trooper. Anderson highlighted that his demeanor, leadership, and ability to instill trust set the standard for the Utah Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Colonel Zesker echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the Colonel’s priority in every decision. For Colonel Rapich, the Lieutenant Colonel explained, the focus was never on personal position; it was always about what could be done to improve the situation for the troopers. This, he noted, has been Rapich’s consistent priority since day one.

The Rock of Public Safety

Multiple speakers identified Colonel Rapich as a stabilizing and consistent force within the often-changing landscape of state governance and public safety leadership.

Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office recognized the Colonel’s longevity and reliability. It was noted that in an office like Public Safety, there is sometimes one person who serves as the rock—a reliable presence who has been around for everybody—and that person is Mike Rapich.

This reputation extended nationally, with guests including Colonel Matt Packard of the Colorado State Patrol. Colonel Packard spoke to Rapich’s impact across the country, calling him the steady voice within the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Colonel Packard noted that Colonel Rapich consistently ensured that the decisions made in high-level policy discussions reflected the critical, high-stakes reality faced by the trooper in the field.

Commitment and Legacy

The Colonel was also celebrated for his determined advocacy for the department and his humble approach to success.

Former Governor Gary Herbert highlighted a crucial moment in the transition of leadership, sharing that not everyone realizes how focused the Colonel is on others, prioritizing the mission over the spotlight. The Governor stressed that Rapich simply wants to ensure the job gets done and the work is completed.

Senator Don Ipson acknowledged the Colonel’s direct impact on recruitment and retention. Senator Ipson credited Colonel Mike Rapich’s determined advocacy for the significant improvements to the starting salary and pay plan for the Department of Public Safety troopers during his tenure.

In his closing remarks, Colonel Rapich expressed his gratitude, describing his three decades of service. He stated that to describe the last 33 years of his career, he would use the words “incredible” and “amazing,” calling it the greatest opportunity he could have possibly ever dreamed of. He thanked all the State Troopers, law enforcement partners, and colleagues for allowing him to be a part of their mission.

Colonel Rapich leaves a profound legacy of integrity, service, and professionalism that will shape the Utah Highway Patrol for years to come.

The Department of Public Safety and the Utah Highway Patrol extend their sincere thanks and best wishes to Colonel Rapich in his retirement.