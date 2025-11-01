Task Force Releases Report on Artificial Intelligence in Maine

Report recommends bolstering innovation and strengthening guardrails around AI's effects on Maine's people, economy, and institutions

Governor Janet Mills today announced the final report of her Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, an expert-informed analysis of the opportunities and implications of AI technology for Maine's people, economy, and institutions.

The 21-member Task Force, established by Governor Mills through Executive Order in December 2024, included State and local officials, legislators, education representatives, and business and non-profit leaders. In its report, the Task Force delivered a set of 33 recommendations that lay a foundation for bolstering innovation related to AI while strengthening guardrails against its potential harms.

"I thank the members of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force, the many experts who contributed to its work, and the Maine people who shared their perspectives to inform this detailed report," said Governor Mills. "This report sets a responsible AI direction for Maine to bolster innovation and our economy, while offering guidance on the safe and productive use of AI."

"Maine is laying the groundwork to lead in how AI shapes our future, from education to health to the economy," said Mary Dickinson, Task Force Co-chair and Chief Scientific Officer at The Jackson Laboratory. "Maine innovators, including my colleagues at JAX who advance AI-driven biomedical research every day and leaders in other sectors, are excited to help chart a path where innovation improves lives and strengthens communities across the state."

"AI already has an outsized impact on our professional and personal lives, and its rapid growth, power, and potential make it clear why the work of the Maine AI Task Force is critical right now," said David Daigler, Task Force Co-chair and President of the Maine Community College System. "AI can do great things, but there are also risks that must be addressed. The thoughtful, collaborative work of the Task Force has led to strong and specific recommendations that set the stage for Maine policy makers as they navigate this rapidly evolving field."

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to computer systems that perform tasks by mimicking human-like intelligence through pattern recognition, predictive modeling, language processing, and content generation. Over recent years, the use of AI has rapidly expanded with emergence of new tools and its widespread integration into the economy. The final report positions Maine for continued collaboration on AI across state government, education, businesses, communities, and the public around this fast-evolving technology.

Governor Mills charged the Task Force, supported by the expertise of a 10-member Technical Advisory Committee, with exploring how to:

Prepare Maine's economy and workforce for the opportunities and risks likely to result from advances in AI; Protect Maine residents from potentially harmful uses of AI technologies; Deploy AI technologies at State agencies, quasi-State agencies, and other public entities such as municipalities to address capacity gaps and improve service delivery.

Since convening in January, the Task Force heard from nearly 30 AI experts from across Maine and solicited responses from Maine people on AI concerns and opportunities during its public process the country to inform its report. Per the Governor's executive order, the Task Force was required to deliver its final report by October 31, 2025.

Recognizing that AI literacy is foundational to both maximizing its benefits and mitigating its risks, the Task Force recommended launching a public AI literacy campaign to help Mainers navigate the emerging technology in their daily lives, including older adults and youth. For Maine's economy and workforce, its recommendations capture opportunities to increase productivity, create new industries, and support entrepreneurs through AI, while acknowledging the potential for job disruption in fields ranging from manufacturing to professional services. The Task Force also explored AI's implications for Maine's education system, recommending support for innovation, educator training, and deeper dialogue at the local level, as well as for health care, where AI can improve delivery of services and expand access in rural communities with support for safe and responsible use. The Task Force emphasized the importance of responding to the risks AI poses, including privacy of personal data, cybersecurity, and deepfakes such as manipulated voices, images, and personas. It recommended exploring protections for consumers, children, and creative industries without preventing Maine people from accessing opportunities with potentially substantial benefits. The Task Force explored how AI can transform the work of State agencies and local governments to better serve residents. The Task Force recommended that the State enhance planning and transparency around the use of AI tools at state agencies and develop a structured approach to responding to AI-related development projects, such as data centers.

Members of the Task Force welcomed the final report, highlighting its value in finding balance between acknowledging the potential benefits of AI, while recognizing the concerns about the impacts of AI technology on Maine.

"As Maine explores how artificial intelligence can strengthen public services, this report highlights a critical opportunity for municipal governments," said Jay Brenchick, Task Force Member and Director of Economic Development for the City of Auburn. "AI can help cities like Auburn address capacity gaps, streamline permitting and licensing, improve customer service, and modernize outdated systems -- even when resources are limited. But innovation must be balanced with protection. As we adopt these tools, we also have a responsibility to safeguard resident data, ensure transparency, and promote AI literacy. Maine's leadership on this issue shows that we can embrace technology while keeping our communities safe, informed, and well-served."

"The Task Force report is an important step toward ensuring that Maine meets the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence with foresight and fairness," said John Brautigam, Task Force Member and Executive Director of Legal Services for Maine's Elders. "Its proactive recommendations position the state as a leader in crafting a thoughtful, humane policy for this new era. Older Mainers will not be left behind -- the report recognizes both their vulnerabilities and their capacity to benefit from these advancements when supported with the right tools and protections."

"Maine's approach to the use of AI in education reflects our commitment to both innovation and care. We recognize the power of these tools to enhance learning but also know that technology must always serve learning and development--not replace them," said Task Force Member Pender Makin, Maine Education Commissioner. "The recommendations from the Governor's Task Force will help to ensure that we keep students' curiosity, creativity, and well-being at the center of every decision, as Maine explores what is possible."

"AI has the potential to expand access to care, particularly in rural Maine, and to support providers in delivering high-quality services," said Task Force Member Sara Gagné-Holmes, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner. "As we explore these tools, we must also protect privacy and ensure that care remains human-centered. This report provides a thoughtful and strategic path to advance innovation and transform delivery systems while keeping Maine people at the forefront."

"AI is transforming how work gets done, but Maine's greatest strength will always be its people," said Task Force Member Laura Fortman, Maine Labor Commissioner. "The Governor's Task Force has paved the way to ensure that Maine workers have the skills, training, and opportunities they need to thrive and keep our economy strong. We are committed to understanding how these constantly evolving technologies are changing the world of work now and into the future."

"These recommendations provide solid footing for the Legislature as we seek to protect Maine people from the risks of AI while preparing them for the opportunities it presents," said Sen. Nicole Grohoski of Hancock County, a Task Force member. "I'm proud of the Task Force's work to strike this balance, prioritize transparency, and position our local communities for safe and productive access to this rapidly maturing technology."

"AI is now part of every facet of our lives, from our jobs and investments to our most private interactions with professionals, family, and friends,"said Rep. Dan Sayre of Kennebunk, a Task Force member. "This report offers a balanced set of recommendations for the state to navigate this confusing new territory so that we can take advantage of opportunities, adapt to dramatic changes, and protect ourselves from harm and abuse. "

"I truly appreciate the opportunity to have joined the Governor's Task Force on Artificial Intelligence," said Rep. Mathew McIntyre of Lowell, a Task Force member. "The team engaged in direct, professional, non-partisan, and critical evaluation of a very complex technology that is advancing at an unprecedented rate. The Task Force has produced a solid set of recommendations upon which to build as AI usage continues to become more ubiquitous. As the initial rollouts of the internet and social media taught us, we must recognize and seize opportunities while responding swiftly and decisively to mitigate hazards."

The AI Task Force report (PDF), along with recordings and materials from its meetings and a full list of its members, is available on the Task Force website.

The Task Force was supported by staff from the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future and Maine's Office of Information Technology.