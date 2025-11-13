Tango Zen Premiere at Benediktushof Reveals the Meditative Heart of Tango

Chan Dancing Tango in Deep Concentration at a Milonga Un momento de silencio, conexión y tradición—bailando en El Beso en una noche de reconocimiento. Aquí, el tango no es espectáculo, sino presencia. Official poster for the world premiere of “Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition” — a documentary journey into the heart of tango and meditation.

WüRZBURG, GERMANY, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Premiere of Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition at Benediktushof

A meditative film experience inspired by traditional tango, Zen, and human connection

Following acclaimed premieres in Buenos Aires (October 22, 2025) and a worldwide online screening (November 12, 2025), the transformative documentary Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition is coming to Germany.

The European premiere will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Benediktushof Holzkirchen, a renowned center for meditation and contemplation near Würzburg.

The screening is part of the Tango Zen Retreat, taking place from December 19–21, 2025. However, the film event is also open to the public. Anyone interested in attending must register in advance via Benediktushof.

About the Film

Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition (67 minutes, English with English subtitles) invites viewers into the soulful, meditative heart of traditional tango.

The film follows Chan Park—a Korean-born, U.S.-trained engineer and long-time tango dancer—on a journey to Buenos Aires, not to perform or teach, but to help reconnect with the emotional and energetic roots of tango.

Rather than focusing on steps or performance, the film explores tango as a ritual of presence, energy, and human connection—an experience passed down silently through generations of milongueros.

Filmed primarily in the heart of Buenos Aires milongas, with scenes from Sweden, the Black Forest, and archival images from Korea, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the U.S., the story blends Chan’s reflections with moments from workshops, intimate embraces, and poetic narration.

Screening and Retreat Context

The film screening takes place on Saturday, December 20, during the weekend retreat “Tango and Meditation,” which explores how mindful movement and silence can open the door to tango’s deeper dimension.

Following the screening, participants and guests are invited to a public milonga—a traditional social dance gathering. Attendees can come ready to dance or observe this embodied ritual of connection.

The event is suitable for both dancers and non-dancers. It offers a rare opportunity to experience tango not as spectacle, but as presence in motion.

Participant Reflections

Several participants featured in the film describe how the Tango Zen approach helped them access unexpected depths of connection:

“Siento que abrí una puerta interna. Y ya no puedo cerrarla.”

I feel like I opened an internal door. And I can’t close it anymore.

“Sané algo bailando con los ojos cerrados. No sé cómo explicarlo.”

I healed something by dancing with my eyes closed. I don’t know how to explain it.

Cristina, a participant with 30 years of Tai Chi experience, shared:

“Now I can say clearly: tango is meditation.”

Another dancer, after completing a Tango Zen workshop, said simply:

“You saved me ten years.”

Why It Matters

Tango Zen: Returning to Tradition reveals tango not as a performance, but as a spiritual and energetic tradition still alive in the salons and milongas of Buenos Aires.

Chan Park’s return is not framed as a personal homecoming, but as a gesture of reconnection—to help others recover the essence of tango passed down by milongueros: the embrace, the shared breath, the silent walk.

Instead of dramatization, the film shows transformation through stillness, discipline, and surrender. It is a cinematic meditation on how tango can awaken the human spirit.

Who It’s For

• Mindfulness practitioners seeking new ways to embody presence

• Tango dancers exploring a deeper connection

• Cultural explorers interested in art, tradition, and transformation

Screening Details

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Location: Benediktushof – Zentrum für Meditation und Achtsamkeit

Language: English with English subtitles

Access: Open to registered retreat participants and public attendees (Film registration required)

Film registration: https://bit.ly/3LH3HuZ

Retreat Info: https://www.tangozen.com/de

About the Director and Protagonist

Juan Cruz Varela, an Argentinian filmmaker, brings the story to life with cinematic sensitivity, capturing the spirit of Buenos Aires milongas and the soul of traditional tango. His eye for nuance and cultural depth makes this film an intimate yet universally resonant experience.

Chan Park is the author of Tango Zen – Walking Dance Meditation and the director of the earlier documentary Tango Your Life. In this film, he appears as the protagonist—a guide and practitioner—inviting others to rediscover tango as a living form of meditation.

Media Contact:

Chan Park | Tango Zen

Email: tangozen@hotmail.com

Website: www.tangozen.com/documentary

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/gJfe6lSVb_0

