Atmosera recognized with Microsoft verified Managed XDR solution status

MISA MXDR Achievement

Atmosera today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status.

Achieving Microsoft Verified MXDR status reinforces our deep commitment to helping customers protect their environments with confidence.” — Jorge Zelaya, CISO at Atmosera

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmosera today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Atmosera has proven its robust MXDR services, including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities, all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

“Achieving Microsoft Verified MXDR status reinforces our deep commitment to helping customers protect their environments with confidence,” said Jorge Zelaya, Chief Information Security Officer at Atmosera. “This recognition validates our investment in building a 24x7 security operations model that combines Microsoft’s best-in-class technology with our expert team to deliver trusted, proactive defense across the modern threat landscape.”

“With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate [company name] on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response Solution Status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio.” – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft.

Atmosera is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe”, said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We’re thrilled to recognize and welcome Atmosera’s verified MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.



About Atmosera:

Atmosera exists to Accelerate Value Through Modern Technology and Human Expertise. Our deep expertise across Applications, Data & AI, DevOps, Security, and the Microsoft Azure platform enables organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance security, and optimize operational agility. As an Azure Expert MSP with nine Specializations, GitHub’s Channel AI Partner of the Year, and a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Atmosera delivers cutting-edge, integrated solutions that deliver business value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.