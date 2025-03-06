Atmosera joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

misa membership

MISA membership affirms our Microsoft security expertise, strengthens partnerships, and unlocks resources to deliver comprehensive protection for our clients.” — Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmosera, today, announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Atmosera has deep expertise in using Microsoft's cutting-edge security technologies to understand each client's unique security posture, identify vulnerabilities, and protect organizations from today's sophisticated cyber threats.

Atmosera safeguards critical assets, ensuring operational continuity and resilience for its clients. By harnessing the power of Microsoft's security solutions including Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Purview Data Loss Protection, and GitHub Advanced Security, Atmosera delivers comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity services. These services span managed security operations, robust identity and access management, and expert professional services tailored to complex enterprise requirements. Specifically, Atmosera's expertise lies in integrating these technologies to provide:

• Proactive Threat Detection and Response: Using Microsoft Sentinel's advanced SIEM and SOAR capabilities, combined with the endpoint protection and threat intelligence of Microsoft Defender XDR, Atmosera proactively hunts for and responds to emerging threats, minimizing dwell time and potential damage.

• Zero Trust Security Posture: Through the strategic deployment and management of Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Intune, Atmosera empowers clients to implement a robust Zero Trust framework. This ensures that every access request, whether from inside or outside the network, is verified, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and lateral movement.

• Endpoint Protection and Management: Using Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Intune, Atmosera provides comprehensive endpoint protection, including antivirus, anti-malware, vulnerability management, and endpoint detection and response (EDR). Intune provides centralized management of devices, ensuring consistent security configurations and patch management.

• Data Loss Prevention and Governance: Utilizing Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention, Atmosera helps organizations discover, classify, and protect their sensitive data, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and preventing costly data breaches. This includes implementing data loss prevention policies, information governance strategies, and eDiscovery capabilities.

• Secure Software Development Lifecycle: Integrating GitHub Advanced Security into the development process, Atmosera enables DevSecOps practices, identifying and remediating vulnerabilities early in the software development lifecycle, reducing the risk of security flaws in deployed applications.

• Unified Security Management: By consolidating security operations and using the integrated capabilities of the Microsoft security stack, Atmosera provides clients with a unified view of their security posture, simplifying management and improving overall security effectiveness.

“MISA membership affirms our Microsoft security expertise, strengthens partnerships, and unlocks resources to deliver comprehensive protection for our clients." stated, Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera. “Atmosera's membership in MISA provides clients with the assurance that they are partnering with a proven expert in Microsoft security technologies, capable of delivering industry-leading protection against today's evolving cyber landscape.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Atmosera share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Atmosera:

Atmosera exists to Accelerate Value Through Modern Technology and Human Expertise. Our deep expertise across Applications, Data & AI, DevOps, Security, and the Microsoft Azure platform enables organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance security, and optimize operational agility. As an Azure Expert MSP with nine Specializations, GitHub’s Channel AI Partner of the Year, and a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Atmosera delivers cutting-edge, integrated solutions that deliver business value.

For additional information:

Rachel Snowbeck, rachel.snowbeck@atmosera.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.