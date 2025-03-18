Atmosera Appoints Matt Friedman as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Market Leadership

Matt’s leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and drive customer success” — Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmosera, a nationally recognized Microsoft Partner with nine specializations, announced today the appointment of Matt Friedman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Friedman will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy and revenue growth initiatives driving expansion across Atmosera’s comprehensive suite of Azure-based solutions. His focus will be on increasing the company’s presence among enterprise and mid-market clients in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and government sectors across the U.S. and select international markets.

Friedman brings a strong track record of scaling revenue and building high-performing teams in cloud, AI, and regulated industries. Most recently, he served as CRO at LegitScript, leading global revenue expansion and corporate development, leveraging AI and multimodal data to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. Under his leadership, LegitScript reached record-breaking ARR milestones and earned back-to-back Technology Association of Oregon awards for business growth and momentum.

Before LegitScript, Friedman spent over 11 years at Microsoft, where he played a key role in landing transformational cloud deals with Global 500 enterprises and cloud-native disruptors. As a founding member of Microsoft’s Strategic Pursuit Organization, he led teams securing contracts ranging from $100M to multi-billion dollars. He also served as Worldwide Strategy Lead for Global Accounts and as Senior Director of Azure, where he managed the top-performing Azure Enterprise Sales Team in the U.S. His deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem and his ability to align technology investments with business outcomes make him a perfect fit for Atmosera.

“Matt’s leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and drive customer success,” said Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera. “His deep understanding of Microsoft technologies, combined with a proven ability to drive revenue in complex industries, will be instrumental in accelerating our momentum.”

“I’m excited to join Atmosera at such a pivotal time,” said Friedman. “The company’s commitment to delivering client value through Azure expertise is unmatched. I look forward to working with the team to expand our Microsoft partnerships, drive meaningful growth, and help our clients achieve transformative outcomes.”

About Atmosera:

Atmosera exists to Accelerate Value Through Modern Technology and Human Expertise. Our deep expertise across Applications, Data & AI, DevOps, Security, and the Microsoft Azure platform enables organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance security, and optimize operational agility. As an Azure Expert MSP with nine Specializations, GitHub’s Channel AI Partner of the Year, and a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Atmosera delivers cutting-edge, integrated solutions that deliver business value.

Legal Disclaimer:

