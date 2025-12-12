Spring & Summer Activities named Best Pool Builder on the South Fork
Spring & Summer Activities, the Eastern Long Island Division of the Chaikin Ultimate Group was named Dan’s Papers 2025 Best of the Best Pool Builder.
“We are honored b this recognition from our many loyal clients,” stated co-President Kyle Chaikin. “Spring & Summer Activities has earned Dan’s Papers honors for 14 years in a row thanks to our dedicated, professional staff, who provides the highest level of swimming pool construction and service.”
Serving the East End of Long Island since 1985, Spring & Summer Activities is a full-service Hamptons and North Fork swimming pool company offering new construction, renovation, repairs and weekly maintenance with a specialty in leak detection. The business was acquired in 2021 by the Chaikin Ultimate Group, continuing local operation backed by the robust resources.
“As we celebrate our 40th year, we’re excited to better serve our customers as we continue to grow into a major Long Island pool company,” Chaikin concluded.
