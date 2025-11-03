ancora Software Reports Strong Q3 Results with 42% Year-to-Date Growth, 78 New Customers and Expansion into Tampa, FL

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

ancora Software posts 42% YTD growth, adds 78 new customers, and opens a new Tampa office, driving continued momentum in AP automation and IDP innovation.

Our Q3 results reflect the growing recognition of ancora’s unique ability to simplify AP Invoice automation at scale.” — Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora Software

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Accounts Payable (AP) automation solutions, today announced exceptional third quarter results marked by incredible customer growth, continued revenue expansion, and the opening of a new regional office in Tampa, Florida.During the third quarter, ancora added 78 new customers, reflecting accelerating market adoption of its patented, AI-driven IDP platform. The company achieved 37% year-over-year growth in the third quarter and an impressive 42% year-to-date growth through Q3, underscoring strong demand for ancora’s unassisted and assisted machine learning technology that delivers faster, more accurate AP Invoice processing for organizations worldwide.“Our Q3 results reflect the growing recognition of ancora’s unique ability to simplify AP Invoice automation at scale,” said Nick Bova, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ancora Software. “The addition of 78 new customers this quarter validates our focus on delivering rapid time-to-value through our intelligent, model-less platform that seamlessly integrates with major ERP, P2P, and ECM systems.”To support its growing customer base and expanding partner ecosystem, ancora also announced the opening of a new office in Tampa, Florida. The new location will serve as a key hub for customer success, technical support, and sales operations.ancora’s innovative IDP platform continues to lead the industry with its patented unassisted and assisted machine learning capabilities, eliminating the need for costly template creation or manual configuration resulting in a quicker time to value for its customers. The company’s solutions are trusted by nearly 2,000 organizations worldwide to automate invoice capture, classification, and data extraction with unmatched accuracy and speed.About ancora Softwareancora Software, Inc. is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions that help organizations accelerate business processes, reduce costs, and improve accuracy. ancora’s patented platform leverages advanced AI and machine learning to automate the capture, classification, and extraction of data from documents without templates or complex setup. With seamless integrations across leading ERP, P2P, RPA, and ECM systems, ancora powers automation for organizations of all sizes across multiple industries.Learn more at www.ancorasoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.