ancora Announces Most Significant Platform Update to Date with Major Functional Enhancements Across All Components

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, today announced the release of its most significant platform upgrade to date. This latest version introduces extensive enhancements and new capabilities across all components of the solution, delivering unmatched flexibility, performance, and user experience.The release features improvements in document input, image processing, system administration, data capture, data verification, and export—solidifying ancora’s position as a comprehensive and future-ready IDP platform. These enhancements further reduce manual intervention, accelerate automation, and expand support for international users. This new release is now available to all existing and new ancora customers.Key Innovations Include:• Model-Less Classification: A game-changing approach that eliminates the need for traditional model training, allowing immediate deployment with high accuracy and adaptability across dynamic document environments.• Zero Footprint Email Module: Enables seamless ingestion of documents via email without any desktop or local software installation, simplifying deployment and scaling.• XML-Based Invoice Processing: Designed specifically to support European customers, this feature enhances compatibility with structured e-invoice formats across the EU.• Date Localization Support: Enables accurate parsing and formatting of date fields based on regional conventions, improving international usability and data accuracy.• Advanced Complex Table Capture: Enhancements to table recognition now allow for more precise extraction from nested and multi-line table structures commonly found in invoices, statements, and other business documents.“Our latest release represents a major leap forward in intelligent document processing,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software. “From global expansion support to next-gen classification and zero-touch input capabilities, this update reflects our commitment to simplifying automation while expanding the power and reach of our platform.”This milestone reinforces ancora’s mission to deliver industry-leading IDP solutions that empower organizations to streamline their document workflows, reduce operational costs, and accelerate digital transformation.For more information on this release or to request a demo, please visit www.ancorasoftware.com

