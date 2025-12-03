ancora Software Announces Strategic Partnership with Kash Tech LLC, Expanding AP Automation to Odoo Customers

ancora partners with Kash Tech to expand AP automation to Odoo offering seamless integration and patented AI-driven IDP for faster, accurate invoice processing.

Partnering with Kash Tech is an exciting milestone as we expand ancora’s ecosystem to include the Odoo platform” — Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora Software

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Accounts Payable (AP) automation solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Kash Tech LLC.This collaboration brings ancora’s patented, machine-learning-driven document capture and data extraction technology to more than 100,000 organizations globally using the Odoo ERP platform, empowering finance teams to streamline invoice processing, reduce manual data entry, and accelerate AP cycle times with minimal setup and training.“Partnering with Kash Tech is an exciting milestone as we expand ancora’s ecosystem to include the Odoo platform,” said Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora Software. “Our shared commitment to innovation and efficiency will help Odoo users achieve faster, more accurate automation and a stronger ROI on their ERP investment.”“Our clients are increasingly looking for best-in-class automation to complement their Odoo systems,” said Kevin Munley, COO at Kash Tech LLC. “ancora’s Intelligent Document Processing solution fits perfectly, offering unmatched accuracy, scalability, and ease of deployment for modern AP automation.”Joint Solution Highlights for Odoo Users• Seamless Odoo Integration: Direct data exchange between ancora and Odoo for invoices, vendors, and purchase orders.• Patented IDP Technology: Unassisted and assisted machine learning with no templates or lengthy model training required.• Model-Less Classification: Automatically identifies and classifies documents, even when formats change.• Quick Deployment: Go live in days, not weeks—ancora’s intuitive setup and prebuilt integrations enable rapid implementation with minimal IT involvement.• Flexible Deployment Options: Available as a Cloud/SaaS or on-premises solution.• Global Readiness: Multi-language, multi-currency, and VAT-compliant features for international operations.AvailabilityThe joint solution is available immediately through Kash Tech LLC and ancora Software for Odoo customers in North America and worldwide.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software is a leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and AP automation. Its patented platform combines unassisted and assisted machine learning with model-less classification to capture, classify, and extract data from invoices and business documents with unmatched accuracy—without lengthy training or complex setup. ancora integrates seamlessly with leading ERP, P2P, RPA, and ECM systems, helping organizations accelerate automation, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.Learn more at: www.ancorasoftware.com About Kash Tech LLCKash Tech LLC is a leading Odoo consulting and implementation partner focused on delivering powerful, scalable ERP and automation solutions. With deep expertise in digital transformation, Kash Tech helps clients optimize financial operations, improve workflow efficiency, and drive measurable business outcomes.Learn more at: www.kashtechllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.