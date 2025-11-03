Charles Billingsley Announces New Christmas Single and Tour with Stops at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center

Charles Billingsley, “Truly Home” (StowTown Records/Sony/Provident) Charles Billingsley

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Billingsley has just released the new holiday single, “ Truly Home ” (StowTown Records/Sony/Provident) - just in time for the Christmas season and his 14-city Christmas tour which stops at such esteemed stages as Carnegie Hall, Liberty University and the Kennedy Center. Inspired by the loss of his mother, the brand-new single carries a timeless message of the comfort and hope of our Heavenly Home. “Truly Home” is available today on all platforms: https://Billingsley.lnk.to/TrulyHome “Truly Home" is a prolific song with universal resonance, as it tenderly tackles the subject of grief during Christmastime. Every holiday is bittersweet due to the absence of loved ones, but this song is a lovely reminder that those we miss are with the One the season is about. ​Says Billingsley: “The holiday season is full of so much joy and laughter! But, for many it can also be a time of sadness…especially for those who have recently lost a loved one. I, too, have experienced the fullness of that joy, but also the weight of that sadness. I pray that this song I wrote for my mom will encourage and bless you this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. My prayer is that it will remind you of the eternal home and the everlasting hope we have as children of God.”The new single was produced by Billingsley's longtime music director Adam Lancaster and Scotty Wilbanks, a GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning producer and the keyboard player for Luke Bryan and Third Day. The song was written by Billingsley, Lancaster, Wilbanks, and Tony Wood.On the Christian music scene since the early 90s, Billingsley is a multi-Dove Award nominee who began his career with GRAMMY️nominated genre giants NewSong. Recognized internationally as a CCM artist, songwriter and worship leader, Billingsley is known for his uplifting pop-influenced sound. Beloved worship leader for “Women of Joy,” “Gridiron” and “Celebrators” conferences (all nationwide tours) and for his tenure leading worship at Thomas Road Baptist Church and Shadow Mountain Church, he continues to blaze a trail in the Christian music industry.For more information, visit www.charlesbillingsley.com TOUR DATES:NOV 1 — Harp's Crossing Baptist Church — Fayetteville, GANOV 2 — Harp's Crossing Baptist Church — Fayetteville, GANOV 6 — Brewton Parker Christian University — Mt Vernon, GANOV 21 — Trinity Church of New Cumberland — New Cumberland, PANOV 24 — Carnegie Hall — New York, NYNOV 30 — Grove Avenue Baptist Church — Richmond, VADEC 3 — Pleasant Hill Baptist Church — Columbus, MSDEC 4 — Woodland Hills Family — Branson, MODEC 5 — Easthaven Baptist Church — Brookhaven, MSDEC 7 — Prestonwood Baptist North Campus — Prosper, TXDEC 7 — First Baptist Church — Texarkana, TXDEC 12 — Virginia Christmas Spectacular — Lynchburg, VADEC 13 — Virginia Christmas Spectacular — Lynchburg, VADEC 14 — Virginia Christmas Spectacular — Lynchburg, VADEC 15 — Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church — Baker, FLDEC 16 — Thalia Lynn Baptist — Virginia Beach, VADEC 17 — The Kennedy Center — Washington, DCDEC 19 — Liberty University School of Music Concert Hall — Lynchburg, VADEC 20 — Robinson Fine Arts Center — Plano, TXDEC 21 — Prestonwood Baptist North Campus — Plano, TX

