Charles Billingsley Announces New Christmas Single and Tour with Stops at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center
“Truly Home" is a prolific song with universal resonance, as it tenderly tackles the subject of grief during Christmastime. Every holiday is bittersweet due to the absence of loved ones, but this song is a lovely reminder that those we miss are with the One the season is about.
Says Billingsley: “The holiday season is full of so much joy and laughter! But, for many it can also be a time of sadness…especially for those who have recently lost a loved one. I, too, have experienced the fullness of that joy, but also the weight of that sadness. I pray that this song I wrote for my mom will encourage and bless you this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. My prayer is that it will remind you of the eternal home and the everlasting hope we have as children of God.”
The new single was produced by Billingsley's longtime music director Adam Lancaster and Scotty Wilbanks, a GRAMMY®-nominated and Dove Award-winning producer and the keyboard player for Luke Bryan and Third Day. The song was written by Billingsley, Lancaster, Wilbanks, and Tony Wood.
On the Christian music scene since the early 90s, Billingsley is a multi-Dove Award nominee who began his career with GRAMMY®️nominated genre giants NewSong. Recognized internationally as a CCM artist, songwriter and worship leader, Billingsley is known for his uplifting pop-influenced sound. Beloved worship leader for “Women of Joy,” “Gridiron” and “Celebrators” conferences (all nationwide tours) and for his tenure leading worship at Thomas Road Baptist Church and Shadow Mountain Church, he continues to blaze a trail in the Christian music industry.
For more information, visit www.charlesbillingsley.com.
TOUR DATES:
NOV 1 — Harp's Crossing Baptist Church — Fayetteville, GA
NOV 2 — Harp's Crossing Baptist Church — Fayetteville, GA
NOV 6 — Brewton Parker Christian University — Mt Vernon, GA
NOV 21 — Trinity Church of New Cumberland — New Cumberland, PA
NOV 24 — Carnegie Hall — New York, NY
NOV 30 — Grove Avenue Baptist Church — Richmond, VA
DEC 3 — Pleasant Hill Baptist Church — Columbus, MS
DEC 4 — Woodland Hills Family — Branson, MO
DEC 5 — Easthaven Baptist Church — Brookhaven, MS
DEC 7 — Prestonwood Baptist North Campus — Prosper, TX
DEC 7 — First Baptist Church — Texarkana, TX
DEC 12 — Virginia Christmas Spectacular — Lynchburg, VA
DEC 13 — Virginia Christmas Spectacular — Lynchburg, VA
DEC 14 — Virginia Christmas Spectacular — Lynchburg, VA
DEC 15 — Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church — Baker, FL
DEC 16 — Thalia Lynn Baptist — Virginia Beach, VA
DEC 17 — The Kennedy Center — Washington, DC
DEC 19 — Liberty University School of Music Concert Hall — Lynchburg, VA
DEC 20 — Robinson Fine Arts Center — Plano, TX
DEC 21 — Prestonwood Baptist North Campus — Plano, TX
