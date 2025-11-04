Chaiz Partners with ServiceContract to Expand Vehicle Protection Options for Drivers

Chaiz Partners with ServiceContract

Chaiz has welcomed ServiceContract to its growing network of verified vehicle protection providers.

Chaiz makes it easier for customers to compare plans and purchase online, which aligns perfectly with how we believe vehicle protection should work.” — ServiceContract spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz has welcomed ServiceContract to its growing network of verified vehicle protection providers. The partnership gives drivers across the United States even more ways to compare coverage plans and find protection that fits their needs directly through the Chaiz marketplace.Dealerships and drivers alike trust ServiceContract because it offers reliable service and flexible plans. The company is listed with the Better Business Bureau and has a clean public record, reporting recognition through industry awards for customer service and product quality, recognizing its dedication to clear communication and customer care. Its products cover everything from essential powertrain systems to electric vehicle components, with optional coverage for items such as GAP and Tire & Wheel protection.Drivers who shop through Chaiz can access ServiceContract’s four levels of protection, from Basic to Best, each including Roadside Assistance and Rental Car benefits. Additional add-ons include Rideshare, Branded Title, Commercial Use, and Lift Kit coverage, allowing customers to tailor protection to their unique needs.“This partnership gives drivers more freedom to choose the plan that truly fits their vehicle and lifestyle,” says Ryan Hartman of Chaiz. “ServiceContract shares our commitment to honesty, simplicity, and putting drivers in control of their coverage decisions.”A ServiceContract spokesperson added, “We’re excited to be part of the Chaiz marketplace and connect with drivers who value clarity and convenience. Chaiz makes it easier for customers to compare plans and purchase online, which aligns perfectly with how we believe vehicle protection should work.”As a verified Chaiz partner, ServiceContract allows customers to compare plans side by side with other providers, view real pricing in seconds, and purchase coverage directly online. All claims are handled through ServiceContract’s trusted claims network, and repairs can be completed at any ASE-certified shop across the country.Drivers can explore available plans at Chaiz, enter their vehicle details, and instantly see the coverage options that match their car.The partnership reinforces Chaiz’s mission to simplify the way drivers shop for protection by combining trusted providers, straightforward information, and online convenience in one place.About ChaizChaiz is the first online marketplace that allows drivers to compare, choose, and purchase vehicle service contracts from top-rated providers. By removing middlemen and sales commissions, Chaiz offers transparent pricing, simple online checkout, and coverage tailored to each vehicle. Drivers can find protection that fits their needs in minutes while saving up to 60 percent compared to traditional channels.Visit Chaiz to learn more.About ServiceContract.ServiceContract is an award-winning provider of vehicle protection products designed for dealerships, agents, and online platforms. The company offers flexible, customizable coverage for nearly every vehicle type, including traditional and electric models.Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, ServiceContract continues to deliver straightforward protection backed by trusted claims administration and industry-leading financial strength.Press Contact:Chaiz Media Relationspress@chaiz.com

