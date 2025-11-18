Chaiz Partners with Omega Auto Care to Expand Driver Protection Options

Chaiz Partners with Omega Auto Care

Chaiz is now working with Omega Auto Care, which has officially joined our network of verified vehicle protection providers.

Omega Auto Care has a strong track record of looking after customers, which fits with what we believe in at Chaiz.” — Ryan Hartman of Chaiz

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz is now working with Omega Auto Care , which has officially joined our network of verified vehicle protection providers. With Omega on the platform, drivers across the United States get one more trusted option when they’re comparing coverage and deciding how to protect their cars on Chaiz.Omega Auto Care has been in the vehicle protection space for more than ten years. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, and its coverage is backed by Lyndon Southern Insurance Company, which holds an A- rating. Omega's business is based on helping drivers plan for repair costs instead of being surprised by them. They do this by making sure their terms are clear and providing good customer service.Through Chaiz, drivers can now look at Omega Auto Care’s plans alongside other providers. Omega offers multiple levels of protection, from basic powertrain coverage to broader exclusionary coverage. Every plan includes roadside assistance. Plans also come with a maintenance program that helps with common wear items like oil changes, brake pads, and basic safety checks. Customers who need more can add things like rideshare coverage, enhanced electronics coverage, or commercial use coverage.“This partnership gives drivers more control,” said Ryan Hartman of Chaiz. “Omega Auto Care has a strong track record of looking after customers, which fits with what we believe in at Chaiz. We want people to understand their options, choose what works for them, and feel good about that choice.”Omega Auto Care is a verified Chaiz partner. That means drivers can compare Omega plans next to other providers, see pricing in real time, and check what’s included before they buy. Claims are handled through Omega’s administrator network, and repairs can be done at any ASE-certified repair shop nationwide.About ChaizChaiz is the first online marketplace where drivers can compare, choose, and buy vehicle service contracts from top-rated providers. We eliminate middlemen and sales commissions, allowing drivers to see real prices, understand what’s covered, and complete their purchases online. Most people find a plan that fits their needs in just a few minutes, often at a cost that’s up to 60 percent lower than traditional options.About Omega Auto CareOmega Auto Care is an A+ rated BBB accredited provider of vehicle service contracts. The company offers coverage for both newer and older vehicles, including options for high-mileage and electric vehicles. Every plan includes roadside assistance and maintenance benefits to help keep the vehicle in good working order.Press contactChaiz Media Relationspress@chaiz.com

