Chaiz Adds DriveSmart as a Certified Provider, Expanding Choices for Drivers Nationwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz , the first online marketplace for Vehicle Service Contracts (often referred to as extended car warranties), has added DriveSmart as a certified provider. The addition strengthens Chaiz’s marketplace and provides U.S. drivers even more choice when shopping for extended vehicle protection online.The timing couldn’t be better. The cost of repairs has been going up lately, which has made drivers worried about getting bills they didn’t expect. By adding DriveSmart to its lineup, Chaiz is making it easier for customers to identify reliable providers and avoid those that haven’t been vetted.“Bringing DriveSmart on board is another step toward changing how people buy protection for their vehicles,” said Reto Bolliger, co-founder and CEO of Chaiz. “Drivers want straightforward choices without pressure. DriveSmart has a strong reputation for service, and together we’re making coverage easier to understand and easier to trust.” DriveSmart is now recognized as a Chaiz Certified provider . Customers can rest assured knowing that Chaiz has reviewed and approved the company for its quality and reliability. On the Chaiz marketplace, Certified providers are clearly marked. The badge doesn’t mean instant quoting, but it does mean the company has been reviewed and approved, so drivers know they’re dealing with someone reputable.“Chaiz is building a simpler, more honest way to choose protection, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Daniel Rodd, CEO of DriveSmart. “Our focus has always been on helping drivers feel confident on the road. This certification lets us meet customers where they are and deliver the kind of protection and support they can count on.”The addition of DriveSmart supports Chaiz’s growth as the go-to marketplace for extended vehicle protection in the U.S. By bringing more certified providers into the mix, Chaiz continues to expand choice, improve transparency, and present drivers with better ways to protect both their vehicles and their budgets.About ChaizChaiz is the first online marketplace built to simplify how Americans shop for extended vehicle protection. Drivers can visit Chaiz to see providers that have been vetted for trust and reliability, without the sales calls or high-pressure tactics that have long defined the industry.Founded with the goal of making coverage more transparent, Chaiz helps customers save money, compare providers, and purchase protection with confidence.About DriveSmartDriveSmart is a certified provider of Vehicle Service Contracts, recognized for dependable coverage and customer-first service. They’re helping drivers all over the US stay safe on the road and avoid costly repairs.DriveSmart is becoming a trusted name in vehicle protection because it offers nationwide repair coverage, roadside assistance 24 hours a day, and a focus on honesty. Recognition as a Chaiz Certified provider demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and prioritizing customer care over the long term.Press ContactRyan HartmanCofounder & CMOpress@chaiz.com

