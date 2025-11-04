Virginia Launches Advanced Air Mobility and Unmanned Systems Test Site Program

VIPC, DOAV, industry partners to accelerate AAM technology innovation and deployment readiness.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and the Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV) are pleased to jointly announce the launch of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Advanced Air Mobility Test Site Program, a new pilot initiative to evaluate and integrate next-generation aviation technologies across Virginia’s transportation and innovation ecosystem. Developed to support the deployment of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), urban air mobility solutions, and other advanced aviation platforms, the program will serve as an operational proving ground for new capabilities that align with Virginia’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) strategy, public-private priorities, and long-term economic goals.

DOAV and VIPC are managing a collaborative effort focused on demonstrating integrated systems, collecting real-world data, and preparing for commercial deployment and regulatory compliance. Under this partnership, DOAV serves as the Commonwealth’s aviation lead and program sponsor, aligning this new initiative with Virginia’s AAM strategic plan and vision, while VIPC serves as the Commonwealth’s innovation lead, bringing its experience and expertise through VIPC’s Unmanned Systems Center to drive infrastructure prototyping and technology development.

Five industry partners have been selected to work together to enable a fully integrated AAM demonstration site, with operations designed to align with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidance and American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards.

> Aloft brings advanced service supplier (USS) capabilities to the program, contributing to flight information management and airspace coordination.

> ANRA Technologies is the only U.S. non-vertically integrated provider authorized by the FAA for UAS Traffic Management and the world's only company certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency for airspace management.

> ATA Aviation will lead project management and system integration, focusing on system design and performance evaluation in coordination with Virginia’s Flight Information Exchange (VA-FIX).

> DroneUp, a UAS services company, will conduct compliant flight operations to validate airspace awareness infrastructure and generate operational flight data.

> OneSky provides key data integration tools to support coordination among diverse UAS operators and service platforms.

“Virginia is committed to shaping the future of aviation in a way that is safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable,” said Greg Campbell, Director of the Virginia Department of Aviation. “This program puts our strategy into motion and supports communities across the Commonwealth as we transition toward new modes of transportation.”

“Virginia is a recognized national leader for Advanced Air Mobility and Unmanned Aircraft Systems development. Through this new test site program, which is powered by public-private partnership, Virginia is continuing to lead the way in unleashing technology and capabilities to support America’s AAM innovation,” said Joe Benevento, VIPC President and CEO.

Virginia’s AAM strategy is underpinned by key principles for developing a resilient and forward-looking AAM industry that will guide ongoing stakeholder engagement and ensure alignment with community interests and national standards. This mission underscores Virginia’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of aviation innovation, providing a collaborative, standards-aligned environment where new aviation technologies can be safely evaluated and transitioned toward commercial viability.

The new test site program directly supports Virginia’s AAM strategy to ensure Virginia leads the nation in AAM by aligning infrastructure, investment, and policy with emerging industry and federal priorities. Data collected from the test site will inform future safety frameworks, business models, and sustainment strategies for Virginia’s broader AAM ecosystem.

About DOAV

The Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV) is a state agency committed to developing and maintaining a safe, technologically advanced, and accessible air transportation system across the Commonwealth. DOAV supports Virginia’s 66 public-use airports through infrastructure funding, safety programs, and educational outreach. The agency also promotes aviation workforce development and fosters economic growth through aviation-related initiatives. To learn more, visit https://doav.virginia.gov/.

About VIPC

Connecting innovators with opportunities. The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) is the designated state economic authority responsible for fueling Virginia’s innovation-driven economy by amplifying entrepreneurial startup ecosystems, accelerating technology commercialization pathways, and attracting early-stage investment capital. For more information, visit www.VIPC.org.

