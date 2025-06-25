Liquet Medical Closes Oversubscribed Seed Round to Launch Pilot Study Evaluating Real-Time Hemodynamic Monitoring

Funding supports first-in-human study using real-time pressure feedback during selective drug infusion in the pulmonary vasculature

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquet Medical, a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Versus™ Catheter — a first-of-its-kind dual-tipped catheter system cleared by the FDA for controlled and selective infusion of fluids into the pulmonary vasculature and hemodynamic monitoring — announced today the successful and oversubscribed close of its Seed funding round, which officially closed in May 2025.

The capital raised will support the company’s upcoming pilot study, aimed at evaluating real-time hemodynamic response during localized drug delivery in patients with blood clots in the lungs.

The goal of the study is to explore how real-time pressure feedback, captured during selective infusion of physician-prescribed thrombolytics, may support clinical decision-making and provide insight into individualized patient response. Liquet aims to contribute valuable data that could inform future research on how tailored approaches to drug administration may impact patient outcomes.

“We’re incredibly proud to reach this milestone and deeply grateful to our investors for their support,” said John Schindler, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquet Medical. “This pilot study is a critical step toward understanding how real-time hemodynamic data might enhance physician decision-making at the bedside.”

“Liquet represents exactly the kind of innovative, Virginia-based company we’re proud to back,” said Alex Euler, Senior Investment Director at Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and Board Observer at Liquet Medical. “Their technology has the potential to transform how we approach pulmonary embolism treatment, and we’re excited to support their first-in-human clinical study as they work to bring more precision and data to the bedside.”

Pulmonary embolism (PE) remains a serious clinical challenge, with current treatment approaches relying on fixed protocols for drug dose and duration. The Versus Catheter is designed to deliver fluids simultaneously into both pulmonary arteries while enabling continuous pressure monitoring, allowing physicians to observe physiologic response throughout the therapy.

Initial patient enrollment is expected to begin later this summer at the University of Virginia Hospital, a nationally recognized academic medical center in Charlottesville, VA.

About Liquet Medical

Liquet Medical is a clinical-stage medical device company developing real-time, catheter-based technologies for use in the pulmonary vasculature. The company’s lead product, the Versus™ Catheter, has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the controlled infusion of fluids, including thrombolytics, into the pulmonary arteries and for hemodynamic monitoring. Liquet is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

