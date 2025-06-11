VIPC Invests in AI-Driven Package Screening and Security Startup Spectrohm

Spectrohm’s proprietary technology combats public safety risks and e-commerce fraud costs.

Spectrohm is changing the way we protect our country and our commerce against some of the world’s most challenging – and dangerous – problems. ” — Tim Cargol, Spectrohm founder and CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), VIPC’s venture capital platform, has invested in McLean, Virginia-based startup Spectrohm, Inc. Spectrohm is innovating bag and package screening and security with patented next-generation radio frequency technology which leverages AI and automation to enhance safety, speed, and scalability. Spectrohm successfully attracted diverse global investors including Paris-based HCVC, New York–based REFASHIOND Ventures, and Austin-based ASC\VC.

Spectrohm is poised to enable a new generation of autonomous internal imaging solutions and make bag and package screening and inspection more accurate and cost efficient. With four issued U.S. patents and two patents pending, Spectrohm is the only radio-based system that can achieve a 100% package inspection rate. By contrast, existing alternatives like x-ray, canines, and physical inspection are slow, manual, and expensive, typically resulting in only a 3% package inspection rate. Spectrohm’s radio wave imaging technology coupled with its unique AI capabilities can also identify materials previously indistinguishable from x-ray alone. As Spectrohm’s automated recognition technology requires far less manual inspection, it offers a highly efficient solution at a fraction of the cost of x-ray equipment. The impact of Spectrohm’s technology stands to significantly increase public safety from threats or hazards and reduce commerce costs due to fraud or errors.

“Today’s inspection systems do an amazing job of securing an aircraft cabin, but they were designed for a different purpose and a different era. Their model breaks down under the modern need to inspect 100X as many bags and packages in a fraction of the time, space, and cost. That is the future we are building for,” said Tim Cargol, Spectrohm founder and CEO. “Spectrohm is changing the way we protect our country and our commerce against some of the world’s most challenging – and dangerous – problems. Our unique technology has the speed and throughput capabilities to inspect 100% of the packages it encounters, not the 3% that are inspected today. Virginia’s leadership in national security innovation makes this the right place for us to build our business, and we’re excited to have VIPC as an investor in our important mission.”

VIPC President and CEO Joe Benevento said, “Innovative startups in Virginia, like Spectrohm, are leveraging technology to enhance speed, accuracy, and efficiency to foster safer, stronger, and more resilient communities and economies. VIPC is pleased to support innovators and entrepreneurs in the Commonwealth advance groundbreaking technology commercialization.”

“Virginia Venture Partners is delighted to make our first investment in Spectrohm. The company’s proprietary imaging technology offers improved reliability and speed with substantial cost savings over currently available alternatives. With this technology and a uniquely qualified team, Spectrohm is well-positioned to combat $100 billion in annual losses from escalating global threats to public safety and e-commerce fraud,” said Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director for VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

“Solving the world’s toughest challenges requires breakthrough technologies that rethink the way we do things today,” said HCVC General Partner Aymerik Renard. “Spectrohm’s disruptive technology is a great example of this, and we’re proud to double down on our support of the company’s mission.”

About Spectrohm

Spectrohm is disrupting security inspection with patented next-generation radio-based technology that empowers AI to autonomously identify threats at the speed of commerce. By eliminating the need for human operators, Spectrohm will provide the most reliable, high-speed, and affordable inspection solution for applications such as mail screening, customs, and aviation security. To learn more, visit www.spectrohm.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia’s designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, innovation network, and industry sector expansion. As part of its operations, VIPC helps attract and catalyze private investment into early-stage startup companies, provides research and technology commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, and federal levels.

VIPC’s programs include: Virginia Invests | Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP)

Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) is VIPC’s venture capital investment platform that makes direct investments in Virginia-based startups with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2004, Virginia Venture Partners has helped catalyze investment in more than 300 startups and attract more than $2 billion of private industry capital into Virginia, resulting in 35x capital leverage.

Virginia Invests is a VIPC-led initiative that expands investment and growth opportunities for Virginia-based, innovation-driven startups and entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout the Commonwealth. The investment program is designed to accelerate capital invested, from both in-state and out-of-state fund managers, into Virginia startups, particularly those with female, black, Hispanic, Veteran, and/or rural-based founders. Virginia Invests is expected to catalyze and attract $250 million of investment into more than 100 high-growth Virginia startups during the next 3-5 years.

For more information about VVP and Virginia Invests, visit www.VIPC.org.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.