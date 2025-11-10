Marie Nichols Wins Second Place for the Book ‘We’re Going to the Dinosaur Forest’ at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2025

Marie Nichols, Author We’re Going to the Dinosaur Forest Second Place The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 The BookFest Adventure

My grandmothers were strong independent women who had raised their children to always take care of one another; a lesson passed down to us.” — Marie Nichols

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marie Nichols is a winner of a Second Place Award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for the book titled “We’re Going to the Dinosaur Forest.” The book is honored in the Fiction - Children's - Action & Adventure, Fiction - Children's – Animals category.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Marie Nichols as the winner of a Second Place Award for the book We’re Going to the Dinosaur Forest at The BookFestAwards Fall 2025 in the Fiction - Children's - Action & Adventure, Fiction - Children's – Animals category. This year's competition was exceptional, and Marie Nichols should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."Nichols says, “My grandmothers were strong independent women who had raised their children to always take care of one another; a lesson passed down to us. We all grew into happy, strong, independent adults thanks to all the love, comfort, support and attention from Mom and Dad.”The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Nichols adds, “As a grandparent, I am passionate about giving voice to the importance of the role that grandparents play in a child’s life. Parents nurture with care, siblings are taught to share, but grandparents embrace the dares. Embracing the dares and letting a child run with their imagination gives them the opportunity to act on or write down their ideas, to share their feelings or ask questions. This encourages development in so many ways.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.About the Author:Marie Nichols is a native New Englander born and raised in Maine. Growing up in Lewiston, Maine with four sisters and a brother who attended the local schools and were members of a local church, her fondest memories were Sunday family outings “when we all piled into the family car to visit our grandmothers, aunts, uncles and cousins.” After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1963, she continued her education earning degrees at Husson College and later Westbrook College. Working 23 years as a project manager helped her face the challenges of self-publishing. She currently resides in Ridgefield, Connecticut and when not writing she travels to Virginia where she enjoys being with her grandchildren. https://stepintimebooks.com/ About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

