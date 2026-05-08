Virtual On Launches a New Managed Subscription Plan for Its Virtual Fashion Mirrors

Virtual On’s new Fashion Mirror operates entirely remotely touchless, seamless, and ready to use. Clients simply power it on, Virtual On handles all updates, 3D content, and maintenance remotely. Touchless interaction powered by Virtual On: an effortless, private, and immersive AR experience.

A fully managed, touchless virtual fitting mirror, lower cost, higher service, zero technical barriers.

They just switch it on, we do the rest. The price is lower, the post-sale support is greater, and the result is a truly touchless, intelligent, and effortless experience.” — Gerardo Silvetti, Director at Virtual On

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual On Introduces Managed Subscription Plan for Its Next-Generation Fashion MirrorVirtual On Ltd., a UK-based leader in holographic and interactive display technologies, has unveiled a new business model for its Fashion Mirror – Virtual Fitting Room, making it more accessible, affordable, and effortless than ever.This next-generation Fashion Mirror uses touchless technology, allowing visitors to see themselves wearing digital garments without touching any surface or entering personal details. They can even receive a photo of their virtual try-on experience instantly, privately, and securely — no email input required.Under this new Managed Subscription Plan, clients simply install the unit and power it on. Virtual On handles everything remotely — from transforming garment images into realistic 3D, uploading and organizing them by category, to optimizing visuals and maintaining system performance.All management, updates, and monitoring are performed by Virtual On’s remote team, eliminating technical barriers and freeing clients from the need for any on-site expertise.“Our clients no longer need to worry about software, updates, or operations,” said Gerardo, Director at Virtual On. “They just switch it on — we do the rest. The price is lower, the post-sale support is greater, and the result is a truly touchless, intelligent, and effortless experience.”The Fashion Mirror merges augmented reality, AI-driven garment mapping, and premium industrial design to create a friction-free interactive experience for retail, museums, and corporate environments. It enhances engagement, reduces operational complexity, and complies fully with GDPR privacy standards.With this Managed Subscription Plan, Virtual On delivers a flexible, high-impact solution that lowers costs while expanding access to immersive digital experiences once limited to flagship stores and exhibitions.

No Touch. No Setup. No Problem The Fashion Mirror That Runs Itself

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