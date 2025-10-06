Virtual On unveils new approach to audience engagement through AR technology at live events
Virtual On presents scalable AR displays that bring immersive experiences to events, exhibitions, and public installations.
With this new solution, event organizers and companies can invite audiences to access AR experiences directly on their smartphones or via large display screens. By simply scanning a QR code or visiting a short link, users can unlock immersive content, such as a virtual presenter appearing on an event invitation, brochure, or product packaging. This opens up endless creative possibilities for marketing campaigns, product launches, trade shows, and corporate events.
“We make augmented reality accessible anywhere, from large live events to personal smartphones, offering brands new ways to engage,” said Gerardo Silvetti, Director at Virtual On.
Applications of Portable AR Experiences include product launches and brand activations, trade shows and corporate events, retail campaigns with AR-enabled packaging, tourism and cultural experiences, and education and training environments. Virtual On’s scalable AR displays are customizable, fully branded, and designed to fit any environment, from portable setups to large installations. These solutions are ideal for marketing agencies, event planners, and forward-thinking companies looking to create disruptive and memorable experiences that truly stand out. For more information, visit Virtual On.
Interactive Augmented Reality Screen
