Transparent OLED Touch Displays Redefine Immersive Storytelling

Virtual On unveils next-generation 55” and 75” Transparent OLED kiosks and totems, proven at Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

Transparent OLED makes digital content feel physical, present, and credible. That’s why it performs so powerfully in museums, brand storytelling, and high-impact experiential installations.” — Gerardo Silvetti, Director at Virtual On

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual On announces the launch of its new Transparent OLED Touch Displays, available in 55” and 75” formats, designed as interactive kiosks or freestanding totems for full-body digital experiences.Already deployed with outstanding success at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach, this technology represents a shift in how digital content can coexist with physical space, without sacrificing light, architecture, or atmosphere.Unlike projection-based solutions, Transparent OLED delivers vivid, high-contrast visuals with true transparency, performing flawlessly in any lighting condition, from bright museum environments to retail floors and corporate lobbies. No dark rooms, no controlled lighting, no compromises.At Daytona, Virtual On created an interactive Transparent OLED installation featuring a Digital Resurrection, where a legendary motorsport figure is brought back virtually to guide visitors through a dynamic, touch-enabled experience. The result delivered exceptional dwell time, strong emotional engagement, and a clear wow effect, seamlessly blending storytelling, technology, and space.The new Transparent OLED Touch Display range is now available for sale or rental and can be integrated into bespoke interactive experiences, from virtual guides and digital resurrections to product showcases and AI-driven narratives, across museums, retail, exhibitions, and corporate environments.

Digital Resurrection, Motorsports Hall of Fame, Daytona Beach, USA

